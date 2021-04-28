Omaha South boys soccer finishes regular season with win over Gretna

On the day their path to a repeat title was laid out, the defending champs left little doubt.

Class A No. 2 Omaha South put three on the board in the second half and wrapped up a 15-1 regular season with a 4-1 win Wednesday night over fourth-ranked Gretna.

The Packers were officially made one of the seven district tournament hosts with the release of brackets earlier in the day, earning the top seed in the A-2 field.

Later in the night they showed exactly why.

Leading scorer Kevin Becerril did most of the heavy lifting offensively for South on Wednesday, scoring each of the first three goals for the Packers. It pushed the senior’s season total to 21.

A pair of those in the opening minutes of the second half proved to be the difference.

After his penalty kick gave South a lead in the 16th minute — one that Gretna answered six minutes later — two more in quick spurt just after the break gave Becerril his third hat trick of the season.

A back post effort in the 44th minute was followed by an easy putaway that came via a strong individual effort from Wawa Palga just three minutes later.