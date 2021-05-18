Omaha South defeats Lincoln Southwest to win back-to-back boys state soccer titles

It’s back-to-back for the Pack.

Class A No. 2 Omaha South shook off a late equalizer and over 36 minutes of playing down a man to beat top-ranked Lincoln Southwest 3-2 in a drama-soaked state championship match of the boys state soccer tournament Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.

It’s the fourth state title in eight seasons for the Packers, and quite possibly the most unbelievable of any of them.

South won 6-5 in sudden death in the shootout. After missing their first attempt the Packers made their next six and clinched it when Aaron Rodriguez buried his try in the seventh round into the left side of the next, setting off a wild celebration amongst the reporter-estimated 5500 in attendance.

South went up five minutes after the break when David Rojas put a perfect touch on a Edwin Cisneros ball from the right side. Cisneros took the pass on a short corner, deked a defender to free up space to the inside and then delivered a ball that would have gone through the face of the goal.

It never got that chance, though, because Rojas met it at the front post and put just enough english on it to send it back post and past Southwest keeper Nolan Fuelberth.