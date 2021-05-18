Omaha South defeats Lincoln Southwest to win back-to-back boys state soccer titles

It’s back-to-back for the Pack.
Class A No. 2 Omaha South shook off a late equalizer and over 36 minutes of playing down a man to beat top-ranked Lincoln Southwest 3-2 in a drama-soaked state championship match of the boys state soccer tournament Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.
It’s the fourth state title in eight seasons for the Packers, and quite possibly the most unbelievable of any of them.
South won 6-5 in sudden death in the shootout. After missing their first attempt the Packers made their next six and clinched it when Aaron Rodriguez buried his try in the seventh round into the left side of the next, setting off a wild celebration amongst the reporter-estimated 5500 in attendance.
South went up five minutes after the break when David Rojas put a perfect touch on a Edwin Cisneros ball from the right side. Cisneros took the pass on a short corner, deked a defender to free up space to the inside and then delivered a ball that would have gone through the face of the goal.
It never got that chance, though, because Rojas met it at the front post and put just enough english on it to send it back post and past Southwest keeper Nolan Fuelberth.
The lead would be short-lived, though, as the Silver Hawks drew even less than three minutes later.
Junior midfielder Brayden Kramer stuck with a ball sent into the mix from the right side on a free kick, shielded a defender on his back as he turned to his left towards the goal, and then seized the free space to punch in his second of the tournament.
The match remained that way until the 64th minute when Brian Cruz was clipped in the box and South was awarded a penalty kick.
Senior forward Wawa Palga converted low and to the left off the fingertips of Fuelberth, setting off a wild celebration.
Too wild.
Palga was hit with a red card for a gesture towards the Southwest bench and crowd during the chaos, setting up South for 16 minutes of hanging on.
The Packers bunkered in and held on for the first 14 minutes, but couldn’t keep Southwest out of the net for good.
Eli Rhodes absolutely smacked a free kick from 20 yards out just right of the goal in the 79th minute. His 14th of the season had eyes for the left side of the goal, sending the match to an improbable overtime session.
There the teams traded opportunities, each having quality looks at potential winners. But neither could break through.
Omaha South (20-1)...........0 2 0 0 1—3
Lincoln Southwest (17-1)...0 2 0 0 0—2