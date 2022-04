Omaha South defeats Millard West in district boys soccer game

Omaha South kept alive its hopes for a third consecutive Class A boys state soccer title with Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Millard West in a District A-3 game.

Jesus Gonzalez took a feed from Arturo Castro in the 18th minute for a 1-0 lead that stood until Castro picked up his second assist, getting the ball to Edwin Cisneros in the 66th minute. Cisneros had the assist a minute later on Angel Anguiano’s goal.