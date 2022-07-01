 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha South hires Wisconsin native as boys basketball coach

  • Updated
Wisconsin native Ben Gilliland has been hired as Omaha South boys basketball coach.

Gilliland is a 2020 Minnesota graduate. Since then he has been a graduate manager at Mercer University.

He succeeds Bruce Chubick Sr., who retired in April at 70 for health reasons after two state championships in 17 seasons with the Packers.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

