Omaha South hopes weekend road trip will help the Packers grow

The defending champs are taking their show on the road.

Top-ranked Omaha South will play a pair of matches in western Nebraska this week, a trip that Packers coach Joe Maass said was born out of necessity but comes at an opportune time.

“Getting games was a pain,” Maass said. “Nobody wanted to play.”

Matches against Crete, Omaha Central and Omaha Bryan were replaced with Friday’s 5 p.m. match at Gering, a 10 a.m. contest Saturday against Scottsbluff and a mid-April trip to Des Moines to play Hoover.

Maass is hoping the miles can provide the same type of lift that a mid-season tournament in Tennessee did for the Packers in 2016.

That South team eventually went on to win a state title, one of the program’s four championships since 2013.

“That kind of gave us momentum and kind of brought us together,” Maass said. “Hopefully this can do that again.”

His side is 3-0 this season, with an overtime win over Elkhorn South on opening night and a pair of victories, by a combined 13-1, over ranked Class B opponents South Sioux City and Elkhorn Mount Michael.

A Monday-night showdown with rival Omaha Creighton Prep, ranked third in Class A, then awaits the Packers when they get back.

It’s a stretch that Maass would like to see get his team grow during.

“We’ve kind of been all over the place,” he said. “Even back into the offseason, we haven’t been as organized as we’ve been in the past.”

On the opposite side of the state, the anticipation is high for a South team that’s won the last two Class A titles.

Scottsbluff coach Nate Rock, who helped coordinate the matches, said he expects a big-time reception for the Packers.

“I think people are excited to come see what is right now the best team in the state,” Rock said. “It’s a huge challenge for us, and it’s a challenge that look forward to.”

His team beat Gering 9-0 to open the season last week, and had its only other scheduled match postponed due to weather.

Both Rock and Gering coach Christopher Guadarrama “jumped at the opportunity,” when Maass called looking for games.

“Give Joe credit,” Rock said. “He said ‘we’ll travel.’ And that made me perk up a little bit. We’re always looking to improve our schedule. We always say we want to play the best and we never shy away from that.”

Believe it or not, the two teams have a little history. Scottsbluff made the trip to Omaha for South’s tournament in 2018.

Rock said there are alumni events planned for the day Saturday, with a cookout and alumni game set to follow his team’s match with South.

Forecasts are calling for nearly perfect spring weather, too. In true western Nebraska fashion, though, it doesn’t look like it’ll last.

“They better get out of here Saturday,” Rock said,” because there’s snow in the forecast for Sunday.”

