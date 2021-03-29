Omaha South prevails in latest down-to-the-wire match against Creighton Prep

Senior keeper Rodolfo Ramirez, who Maass said was “dinged up” after a collision in a match Saturday against Grand Island, came up with stops in the first and fourth rounds. The stops bookended conversions by Marvin Bello, Kevin Becceril and Edwin Cisneros.

The second Ramirez stuff set up Rojas for a match-winning opportunity. The senior had gone low and to the left for his penalty in regulation but chose the direct approach with the match on the line. Rojas chipping right down the middle of the vacated goal and set off a South celebration.

“I felt very comfortable,” Rojas said. “I was studying the keeper. He was going hard each time. I saw him diving a little early.”

Rojas said he was actually slated to take the fifth kick but asked teammate Luis Garcia if he could go for the win.

After both his equalizer and his winner, Rojas ran to the crowd and pulled off his jersey to show a shirt he was wearing below with a message honoring a friend he lost on Sunday.

“I got to show off the shirt again," Rojas said, "and that made me really happy."

