Omaha South prevails in latest down-to-the-wire match against Creighton Prep

Another set of penalty kicks decided another Omaha South-Omaha Creighton Prep classic on Monday.
Much like the last time they were on the same pitch, the top two teams in the state went the distance.
And again it was Top 10 No. 1 Omaha South prevailing in a 2-1 shootout victory over the second-ranked Junior Jays, an identical final tally to their 2019 championship match.
Much like that state final, Prep held a late lead on Monday. Junior Simon Metcalf cleaned up a loose ball that hit the crossbar and put the Junior Jays up 1-0 in the ninth minute.
The scoreline would remain that way for more than 66 minutes, until South’s David Rojas converted a penalty kick with just less than five minutes to go in regulation.
“For the first 60 minutes, I thought it was all Prep,” Packers coach Joe Maass said. “The wind was killing us. It was hard to get our possession game going. We kind of settled down when we had the wind at our back.”
A pair of scoreless extra sessions gave way to a shootout that the defending champs owned from the start.
Senior keeper Rodolfo Ramirez, who Maass said was “dinged up” after a collision in a match Saturday against Grand Island, came up with stops in the first and fourth rounds. The stops bookended conversions by Marvin Bello, Kevin Becceril and Edwin Cisneros.
The second Ramirez stuff set up Rojas for a match-winning opportunity. The senior had gone low and to the left for his penalty in regulation but chose the direct approach with the match on the line. Rojas chipping right down the middle of the vacated goal and set off a South celebration.
“I felt very comfortable,” Rojas said. “I was studying the keeper. He was going hard each time. I saw him diving a little early.”
Rojas said he was actually slated to take the fifth kick but asked teammate Luis Garcia if he could go for the win.
After both his equalizer and his winner, Rojas ran to the crowd and pulled off his jersey to show a shirt he was wearing below with a message honoring a friend he lost on Sunday.
“I got to show off the shirt again," Rojas said, "and that made me really happy."