Nothing about Omaha South has been boring this season.

The Class A No. 5 Packers lost their opener in a match that featured six goals. Since then, they’ve run off five straight wins — the last three in high-wire fashion.

There was a 3-2 win over rival Omaha Bryan, a back-and-forth affair that South put away in the second half.

Then came a 4-3 result against Omaha Buena Vista, a match the Packers won despite giving up three equalizers.

And the latest win, a shootout victory over fourth-ranked Elkhorn South on Monday, might have been the wildest so far.

South trailed on three occasions — once in overtime — before rallying for the victory.

“I don’t know that we’re more talented than the teams that we beat,” South coach Joe Maass said. “I think our culture has gotten us through some of those matches.”

So what does his side do for an encore?

How about a run in this week’s Metro Conference tournament?

South opens tourney play at 7 p.m. Thursday, hosting Bellevue West (3-3). A win could put the Packers into a quarterfinal against the only team they’ve lost to this season — third-ranked Papillion-La Vista South.

It’s a Packer team with a bit of redemption on its mind.

After winning a second straight state title in 2021, South missed the postseason a year ago, snapping a string of 11 consecutive campaigns that ended at Morrison Stadium.

Maass said he went back to basics. Four former players are among his assistant coaches. Buy-in became bigger than wins again.

“We just decided we were going to coach the kids that wanted to be there,” Maass said. “The program is starting to evolve exactly the way I want it to right now.”

They’ve done it with plenty of offense, and just enough defense.

Senior midfielder Angel Aguiano is tied for the Class A lead with 10 goals, including two or more in four of South’s six matches.

“He’s shown a lot of maturity this year,” Maass said. “That senior class, I don’t think they want to be a team that finishes the way we did last year. There’s a responsibility to do well.”

The attack is the good news. It’s the other end of the pitch that's been interesting.

South is giving up 2.33 goals per match, nearly a half-goal more than any other team in the Class A rankings. Most nights, the Packers are starting a pair of freshmen in the back end in front of a sophomore goalkeeper.

But Maass sees that unit coming around.

“Practices have been better,” he said. “They’ve been harder.”

Play-in games in the girls and boys tournaments begins Wednesday night, with the round of 16 set for Thursday. Quarterfinals on Friday and Saturday’s semifinals will be hosted by the lower-seeded team.

Championship matches Monday night — girls at 5:30, boys to follow — will be at Collin Stadium.