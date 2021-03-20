 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha South soccer defeats Notre Dame and South Sioux City
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Omaha South soccer defeats Notre Dame and South Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}

Omaha South did a little spring cleaning on Saturday.

The top-ranked boys team in the state swept its way to a pair of impressive wins on its home field, beating Class B No. 2 South Sioux City and Notre Dame (Ill.) by a combined 11-1 tally.

The Packers got goals from seven different scorers in a 7-1 win over Notre Dame to start the day. A Kevin Becerril brace in a 4-0 win over South Sioux City in the night cap pushed the senior’s season total to four through three matches.

Edwin Cisneros also scored in both victories for the Packers (3-0), who host Class B No. 3 Crete and Grand Island, Class A’s seventh-ranked team, in matches next week.

All-Nebraska soccer teams through the years

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid-19 claims first game of NCAA men's tournament

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nick covers high school soccer, wrestling and other sports for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert