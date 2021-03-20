Omaha South soccer defeats Notre Dame and South Sioux City

Omaha South did a little spring cleaning on Saturday.
The top-ranked boys team in the state swept its way to a pair of impressive wins on its home field, beating Class B No. 2 South Sioux City and Notre Dame (Ill.) by a combined 11-1 tally.
The Packers got goals from seven different scorers in a 7-1 win over Notre Dame to start the day. A Kevin Becerril brace in a 4-0 win over South Sioux City in the night cap pushed the senior’s season total to four through three matches.
Edwin Cisneros also scored in both victories for the Packers (3-0), who host Class B No. 3 Crete and Grand Island, Class A’s seventh-ranked team, in matches next week.