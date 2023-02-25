LINCOLN — After battling five times during the regular season, it seemed only fitting Saturday that Omaha Westside and Omaha Marian would tie for the team championship at the 50th Nebraska state high school swimming and diving championship meet.
Marian had to win the 400-yard freestyle relay, and Westside needed to finish second, for the two teams to share the title at the Devaney Center natatorium. That's how the final race went, and both teams finished with 339 points.
Lincoln Southwest edged Millard North 195.5-174.5 for third place.
Westside made up a lot of ground during the championship and consolation swims. The Crusaders had an edge of close to 20 points if all the swimmers maintained their places from Friday's prelim swims.
The Warriors led by six points over Marian heading into that 400 free relay before the Crusaders scored the needed points to prevent the upset.
Photos: Nebraska high school state swimming championship finals 2023
Millard North's Molly Von Seggern starts the backstroke leg of the girls 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha Central swimmer stretches before the start of the girls 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Callie Bartee dives in for the breaststroke leg of the girls 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke swimmers cheer on their teammates in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Lauren Mendlick swims the butterfly leg of the girls 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North fans celebrate their team winning the girls 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez swims the backstroke leg of the boys 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East coaches and teammates cheer on their swimmers in the boys 200 yard medley relay during the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Drayton Beber swims the breaststroke leg of the boys 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood competes in the girls 200 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood smiles and waves to the crowd after winning the girls 200 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez adjusts his goggles before the start of the boys 200 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez swims the boys 200 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez swims the boys 200 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez, left, and Omaha Creighton Prep's John Watson look at the times following the boys 200 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Piper Hogan Hagen swims the butterfly leg of the girls 200 yard IM in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk's Elsie Olberding swims the breaststroke leg of the girls 200 yard IM in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Piper Hogan Hagen, facing, hugs Omaha Marian's Easton Glandt and smiles to the crowd after winning the girls 200 yard IM in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's William Clark swims the freestyle leg of the boys 200 yard IM in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's William Clark smiles after winning the boys 200 yard IM in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kate Stevens dives in for the girls 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kate Stevens, left, high-fives Brownell-Concordia-Mercy-Roncalli's Grace Swoboda after competing in the girls 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South-Elkhorn North's Greg Wehbe celebrates after winning the boys 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Molly Von Seggern takes off for the girls 100 yard butterfly in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North coaches and teammates cheer on Molly Von Seggern takes in the girls 100 yard butterfly in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Meredith Peyton, facing, hugs Millard North's Molly Von Seggern following the girls 100 yard butterfly in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Henry Dvorak swims the boys 100 yard butterfly in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Henry Dvorak celebrates after winning the boys 100 yard butterfly in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood swims the girls 100 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez takes off for the boys 100 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez swims the boys 100 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside fans cheer on their swimmers in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods, left, and Omaha Marian's Alaira Hadford look at their times following the girls 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers cheer on their teammates in the girls 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Alaira Hadford smiles to the crowd after winning the girls 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian fans cheer on Alaira Hadford in the girls 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kalvin Hahn swims the boys 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Jadeon Carter, top, celebrates with Millard North's Kalvin Hahn after Hahn won the boys 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kalvin Hahn celebrates with his coach after winning the boys 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A McCook swimmer cheers on her teammates in the girls 200 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Timers watch the final swimmers come into the wall in the girls 200 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Natalie Harris swims the third leg of the girls 200 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood, left, and Easton Glandt celebrate after winning the girls 200 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez starts off the boys 200 yard freestyle relay, his last high school race, in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's John Watson hugs his teammate following the boys 200 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A swimmer warms up before the start of the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Westside team gets hyped up before the start of the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha Central swimmer wears an eagle hat before the start of the NSAA state swimming championship finals in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
