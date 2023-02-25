LINCOLN — After battling five times during the regular season, it seemed only fitting Saturday that Omaha Westside and Omaha Marian would tie for the team championship at the 50th Nebraska state high school swimming and diving championship meet.

Marian had to win the 400-yard freestyle relay, and Westside needed to finish second, for the two teams to share the title at the Devaney Center natatorium. That's how the final race went, and both teams finished with 339 points.

Lincoln Southwest edged Millard North 195.5-174.5 for third place.

Westside made up a lot of ground during the championship and consolation swims. The Crusaders had an edge of close to 20 points if all the swimmers maintained their places from Friday's prelim swims.

The Warriors led by six points over Marian heading into that 400 free relay before the Crusaders scored the needed points to prevent the upset.

Photos: Nebraska high school state swimming championship finals 2023