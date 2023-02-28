On a night when many district finals were lopsided, Santee and Omaha Westside went to overtime Tuesday night to claim their spots in next week’s state tournament.

For Santee, what was another four minutes? When it never had been to Lincoln in March except as spectators for other tribal schools.

Justus Denney’s 3 with 6.6 seconds left in regulation sent the Warriors to bonus basketball tied with Mullen 47-47. The state’s leading scorer by average, Austyn Saul, put the Warriors ahead to stay with a put back and Denney made two pairs of free throws for a six-point lead that held up for a 61-55 win over a program that had been to state the past three years.

Westside would have been kicking itself if it had lost to Lincoln High, leading by 11 before the Links rallied to tie the game at 69-69 on Vince Garrett’s basket with 27.4 seconds left. But the Warriors scored the first five of overtime, aided by the Links missing two one-and-ones, and became the last team in the Class A field with an 83-76 home win.

Tate Odvody had 31 points for the Warriors, who will be the No. 5 seed and play Lincoln East in the Class A first round March 8 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Westside’s win also determined the seeds for the rest of the lower half of the bracket. No. 6 Lincoln Southeast draws No. 3 Gretna, No. 7 Elkhorn South gets No. 2 Millard North and No. 1 Bellevue West faces No. 8 Lincoln North Star.

Class B’s five games Tuesday were decided by an average of 19 points. The closest was York’s 66-54 home win over McCook.

Third-ranked Elkhorn, with Ethan Yungtum scoring 17 points, handled Gering 57-35. The Bulldogs (13-13) came east with a marked man, Max Greeley, whose 50-point game earlier in the season is tops in Classes A or B. He had a game-high 19.

“Anytime he got rid of the ball, we wanted to make it hard for him to get it back,’’ new Elkhorn coach Nick Thompson said. “Dyllan Bertucci did an unbelievable job on him. He had to work really hard for all the points that he got.”

A district title – with the win, all three Elkhorn schools will have a team in either the girls or boys tournaments – is the fruits of a turnaround after the Antlers (18-7) fell to 3-6 with a 20-point loss at Elkhorn Mount Michael extended their losing streak to five games.

“We were reeling,’’ said Thompson, who had been on Josh Luedtke’s staff at Omaha Creighton Prep. “We really had to continue to fight and fight and commit to who we could be doing the little things, guarding, really committed to defense and then figuring out some ways to score.

“We won an ugly game at Plattsmouth, but that kind of got us rolling. We exploded offensively against Boys Town and we just haven’t turned back.”

Elkhorn draws Crete for its March 9 first-round opponent in the 4-5 game at PBA. Other matchups are No. 1 seed Omaha Skutt against Bennington, Platteview-Norris and Scottsbluff-York.

Omaha Concordia is in the Class C-1 field for the third consecutive year after edging Holdrege 57-54 in one of the two three-point games Tuesday in its class. Sidney beat Aurora 34-31.

On the flip side, top-ranked Wahoo drubbed St. Paul 79-15 and Auburn, taking a 44-10 halftime lead, beat Lincoln Lutheran 72-29 to avenge a recent loss to the Warriors. Next up for Auburn at state is… Wahoo.

Other C-1 pairings are expected to be Pierce-Concordia, Ogallala-Central City (the Bison are in for the first time since 1947) and Ashland-Greenwood against Sidney.

Platteview 63, Seward 37

Connor Millikan had 23 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and Trey Moseman scored 16 for the Trojans (22-4).

Wahoo 79, St. Paul 15

Anthony Simon, Marcus Glock and Keegan Brigham each scored 11 points for the Warriors (24-1), who made 10 3-pointers.

Omaha Concordia 57, Holdrege 54

Carter Sunde and Jackson Shepherd each scored 12 points and Elliott Wilson and Quientan McCafferty added 11 apiece for the Mustangs (23-3).

Auburn 72, Lincoln Lutheran 29

Carson Leslie had 17 points, Nixon Ligouri added 15, Maverick Binder scored 11 and Skyler Roybal chipped in with 10 for the Bulldogs (19-6), who led by 31 at halftime.​