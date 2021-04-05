Omaha Westside baseball coach Otis Seals balancing triplets and triples in first season

Omaha Westside coach Otis Seals has his own version of a triple play these days.

Namely, the 4-month-old triplets who keep him and his wife Molly busy.

But Seals, in his first season as Warrior varsity coach, still has found time to get his squad off to a positive start.

“Taking care of the triplets and thinking about baseball have both kept me awake at night,” he said. “But I’m making it work.”

Westside, 7-4, is coming off one of its best wins. The Warriors defeated host Millard North 4-1 in nine innings Saturday.

“That was a big one for us,” Seals said. “We’ve been really close in some games but just weren’t able to finish them off.”

Simon Stover pitched six innings and struck out nine while Kutty George, a transfer from Millard South, had two hits and three RBIs.

Like many other Metro schools, Westside was optimistic about its chances in 2020. But COVID-19 canceled the season.

“We would have had 10 seniors on the team last year,” Seals said. “But there’s nothing we can do about that.”