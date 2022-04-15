Omaha Westside boys golf wins Fremont Invitational

Dylan McCurley went from a very bad day on the golf course to the best one of his life.

The Lincoln Southeast junior shot a 1-over 72 at Fremont Golf Club in Friday’s Fremont Invitational for his first varsity win. His scorecard had six birdies, seven bogeys and only five pars. He didn’t have a par until his ninth hole.

“I was having a rough season so far. Shot like 90 yesterday at Highlands (in Lincoln),’’ McCurley said. “Today, I figured I’m playing as an individual (he was not in the Knights’ starting lineup of five golfers). OK, I can go for some stuff I normally wouldn’t. It’s a new course for me. I never played this course before.

“It just happened. I didn’t really care too much. I just kind of played for fun and it turned out pretty good.”

Omaha Westside won the team title with a school-record score of 11-over 295. Porter Topp and Jackson Benge, along with Lincoln East’s Will Topolski, were one stroke behind the winner. Creighton-bound Kolby Brown had 74 and Jack Davis 75. All four Warriors were in the top 10 and Conner Stephens was 15th with a 78.

“We've had a couple three good scores each round this year, but today we got five good ones and so that was satisfying,’’ Warriors coach Brett Froendt said. “That was our goal. We came in expecting to win and the guys played very well.”

Results

Team scoring: Omaha Westside 295, Lincoln East 307, Elkhorn South 312, Lincoln Southeast 315, Fremont 318, Millard West 326, Millard North 336, Millard South 358, Papillion-La Vista South 360, Papillion-La Vista 368, Fremont JV 420.

Individual leaders: Dylan McCurley, LSE, 72; Porter Topp, OW, 73; Jackson Benge, WS, 73; Will Topolski, LE, 73; Kolby Brown, WS, 74; Trey Ruge, MN, 74; Tyler Shaw, F, 74; Thomas Bryson, LSE, 74; Jack Musil, ES, 74; Jack Davis, OW, 75; Thomas Gatlin, LE, 75.​

