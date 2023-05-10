Porter Topp didn’t see — only heard the people at the green react — to his pitch shot on Benson Park’s 18th hole that lipped out.

The ensuing short putt for the last of his six birdies gave the Omaha Westside senior and UNO signee a career-best 68 for the Metro Conference championship. It was his first victory of the season.

“I can talk about Porter all night,’’ said new Westside coach Jered Hellman. “When he's in the mode like that, we call him ‘PT Cruiser’ because he's just solid with his mental toughness.

“We always say we kind of laugh at his scorecards because there's bogeys and birdies, but I can count on Porter.”

Topp was Westside’s first Metro champion since Grant Jabenis in 2019.

“It means a lot. It’s a big thing at Westside since we host it,” he said. “It’s always fun to win a tournament.”

The Warriors broke a seven-year drought in winning their 13th Metro title, trailing only the 22 by Omaha Creighton Prep.

They did so by shooting the tournament record of 3 under 285. The record, for tournaments unaffected by weather or course construction, was par 288 at Benson in 1982 by Millard South.

Trevor Gutschewski birdied three of the final five holes for a 71, tying him with teammate and NU commit Jackson Benge and Prep’s Connor Steichen for runner-up honors.

“It's going to go down to the wire on anything with Prep and (Lincoln) Southeast and some of these other teams (in Class A),’’ said Hellman, whose team has lowered the school record twice this season.

“We talk about finishing. We finished.”

Team scoring: Omaha Westside 285, Omaha Creighton Prep 291, Gretna 304, Elkhorn South 310, Millard North 311, Millard West 314, Papillion-La Vista South 328, Papillion-La Vista 335, Omaha Central 353, Millard South 355, Bellevue West 358, Omaha Burke 365, Omaha Northwest 390, Bellevue East 393, Omaha Westview 393, Omaha North 399, Omaha South 483, Omaha Bryan 564, Omaha Buena Vista no team score, Omaha Benson no team.

Individual leaders: Porter Topp, OW, 68; Trevor Gutschewski, OW, 71; Jackson Benge, PW, 71; Connor Steichen, OCP, 71; Teddy Peterson, OCP, 73; Jacob Dowd, OCP, 73; Ryan Linglebach, ES, 73; Trey Ruge, MN, 73; Kingston Solomon, OCP, 73; Tommy Kelley, OCP, 74; Kyle Beaudin, MW, 75; Beau Peterson, G, 75; Chris Whittle, OW, 75; Wyatt O’Mara, ES, 76; Benny Stock, G, 77.

