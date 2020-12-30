Omaha Westside continues its winning ways at girls Metro Holiday Tournament

Despite that early barrage from Kraft, Westside led just 21-17 after the opening period. The Warriors stretched that advantage to 10 by halftime and the Bulldogs could get no closer than eight the rest of the way.

Burke coach Randy Howard said his squad struggled coming off the holiday break.

“We looked like a team that’s had one day of practice lately," he said. “Westside is a good team and has a good coach so we knew we were in for a challenge."

Clark credited the defense against Burke’s top two scorers — Hailey Ingram and Aanaya Harris — as another key to victory. Ingram finished with 10 points while Harris, a Xavier pledge, had seven.

“We knew we had to play tough against those two," he said. “I thought we did a good job against them."

The Bulldogs were held to five points in the second quarter and four in the third. They scored 14 in the fourth but it wasn’t enough.

Westside’s win sets up a rematch against top-seeded Millard South in Thursday’s semifinal. The Patriots defeated the Warriors in last year’s Holiday tournament final.

“It’s nice to be moving on in the tourney," Clark said. “That next game will be another big challenge for us."