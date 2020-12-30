Omaha Westside continues its winning ways at girls Metro Holiday Tournament

Omaha Westside, lightly regarded at this year’s Metro Holiday tournament, kept up its winning ways Wednesday against Omaha Burke.
The 13th-seeded Warriors defeated the fifth-seeded Bulldogs 52-40 in girls’ quarterfinal action. Westside advances to Thursday’s 10 a.m. semifinal at Omaha Creighton Prep against defending tourney champion Millard South.
Coach Steve Clark’s team knocked off fourth-seeded Papillion-La Vista South in the opening round.
“We can’t do much about where we’re seeded," Clark said. “It’s not really extra motivation for us but it was nice to get another win."
The other semifinal Thursday will be Omaha Central vs. Gretna at 11:45 a.m. at Prep.
The visiting Warriors got off to a great start thanks to junior guard Olivia Kraft. The transfer from Papillion-La Vista sank all five of her 3-point attempts in the first quarter and finished with 18 points.
“She’s obviously a good shooter," Clark said. “That got us going."
Another transfer, 6-foot-4 sophomore Lucy Schonlau, also played a major role in the victory. The former Omaha Duchesne center had 15 points and 13 rebounds as the Warriors moved to 6-2.
“Lucy has fit in nicely," Clark said. “She moves around really well."
Despite that early barrage from Kraft, Westside led just 21-17 after the opening period. The Warriors stretched that advantage to 10 by halftime and the Bulldogs could get no closer than eight the rest of the way.
Burke coach Randy Howard said his squad struggled coming off the holiday break.
“We looked like a team that’s had one day of practice lately," he said. “Westside is a good team and has a good coach so we knew we were in for a challenge."
Clark credited the defense against Burke’s top two scorers — Hailey Ingram and Aanaya Harris — as another key to victory. Ingram finished with 10 points while Harris, a Xavier pledge, had seven.
“We knew we had to play tough against those two," he said. “I thought we did a good job against them."
The Bulldogs were held to five points in the second quarter and four in the third. They scored 14 in the fourth but it wasn’t enough.
Westside’s win sets up a rematch against top-seeded Millard South in Thursday’s semifinal. The Patriots defeated the Warriors in last year’s Holiday tournament final.
“It’s nice to be moving on in the tourney," Clark said. “That next game will be another big challenge for us."
Omaha Westside (6-2).....21 11 6 14—52
Omaha Burke (4-4)..........17 5 4 14—40
OW: Madilyn Siebler 6, Adriana DiPrima 7, Kaitlyn Hanna 6, Olivia Kraft 18, Lucy Schonlau 15.
OB: Kara Stricklin 3, Hailey Ingram 10, MacKenna Bush 2, Jada Bennett-Dasher 8, Alyssa Judkins 1, Aanaya Harris 7, Evan Mejia 4, Breana Schneidewind 5.
Millard South 72, Omaha Marian 55
The host Patriots had four players score in double figures to move their record to 7-0.
Mya Babbitt led the way with 18 points. Cora Olsen and Megan Belt each had 14 and Khloe Lemon chipped in 12.
Millard South, which averages almost 68 points, led 26-14 after the first quarter and 46-30 at halftime.
CeCe Hacker scored 17 to pace the Crusaders while Aryannah Harrison had 16.
Omaha Marian (3-3)......14 16 9 16—55
Millard South (7-0)........26 20 19 7—72
OM: CeCe Hacker 17, Justyce Cribbs 7, McKenna Stover 4, Aryannah Harrison 16, Kate Asselin 2, Kate Timmerman 2, Ashley Wilwerding 7.
MS: Miranda Kelly 3, Megan Belt 14, Lexi Finkenbiner 4, Sydney Youngclaus 1, Cora Olsen 14, Mya Babbitt 18, Khloe Lemon 12, Caitlyn Lessig 2, Juliana Jones 4.
Omaha Central 58, Omaha Benson 50
Aaniya Webb scored 22 points as the second-seeded Eagles advanced to the tourney semifinals.
Central (8-0) trailed by a point at halftime but outscored the visiting Bunnies 33-24 in the second half. Webb was 10 of 20 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Aniah Wayne and Inia Jones each had 11 points for the Eagles while Nyanuar Pal added 10.
Nataya Lockett paced Benson with 17 points.
Omaha Benson (3-4).....13 13 13 11—50
Omaha Central (8-0).....16 9 17 16—58
OB: Jerrica Coleman 7, Kiera Estima 6, Nataya Lockett 17, Shayanne Mayhue 5, Zakiyyah Muhammad 2, Ahnica Russell-Brown 7, Je-Sani Green 6.
OC: Claire Williams 4, Inia Jones 11, Aaniya Webb 22, Aniah Wayne 11, Nyanuar Pal 10.
Gretna 42, Millard North 38
Grace Huntwork scored 13 points and Jenna Marshall had 12 to lead the 6-2 Dragons.
Gretna led 20-17 at halftime and held on for the victory against the visiting Mustangs.
Sidney Reimer and Avery Kallman each had six points for the Dragons.
Darian Winkelbauer scored 12 to pace 5-3 Millard North.
Millard North (5-3).....7 10 12 9—38
Gretna (6-2)...............8 12 10 12—42
MN: Darian Winkelbauer 12, Kayla Preston 6, Romey Loveridge 3, Callie Ott 1, Megan Chambers 6, Kaylee Kessler 6, Sidney Anderson 4.
G: Sydney Zabloudil 4, Jenna Marshall 12, Allison Marshall 1, Grace Huntwork 13, Sidney Reimer 6, Avery Kallman 6.
Consolation
PAPILLION-LA VISTA 68, OMAHA NORTHWEST 60
Brooklyn Wrice scored 15 points and Caitlyn Ryan added 14 to lead the Monarchs, who led 51-15 at halftime.
Omaha Northwest (2-5)......7 8 27 18—60
Papillion-La Vista (4-4).....25 26 8 9—68
NW: JayVeonna Williams 15, Brooklyn Busby 15, Alex Drummond 11, Taniya Golden 9, Taylor Markussen 2, Ravyne Wallace 6, Michelle Reese 2.
BELLEVUE WEST 65, OMAHA NORTH 33
Taryn Wharton and Dani Peterson each scored 18 points while Kenzie Melcher scored 16 for the 4-3 Thunderbirds.
The visiting Vikings fell to 1-6.
ELKHORN SOUTH 37, PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 33
The visiting Storm outscored the Titans 17-8 in the fourth quarter to pick up the victory.
Elkhorn South (3-6)......11 5 4 17—37
Papillion-LVS (2-5)........6 15 4 8—33
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH