Omaha Westside defeats Bellevue East to win Metro Conference girls bowling tournament

Omaha Westside did just enough Friday to capture its first Metro Conference girls bowling tournament title.

The Warriors defeated Bellevue East 3-0 in the best-of-five final to win the championship at Maplewood Lanes. This is the second year for the tourney since the NSAA sanctioned bowling as a varsity sport.

“Our best bowlers showed up,” coach Bob Sullivan said. “They gave us what we needed and everybody on the team came through.”

Westside defeated defending-champion Millard West in the semifinals, capping that victory with a school-record 209 game — the Warriors’ first 200-plus effort this season.

“We couldn’t ask for more than that,” Sullivan said. “We got it when we needed it.”

The Chieftains, last year’s runners-up, knocked off top-seeded Papillion-La Vista South in the semifinals.

Neither team scored well in the final match, something that Westside senior Kasey Pleas chalked up to fatigue. The tourney started at 8 a.m. and didn’t end until mid-afternoon.

“I think we were both dragging a little bit,” she said. “It’s been a long day but a good day.”