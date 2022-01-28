Omaha Westside defeats Bellevue East to win Metro Conference girls bowling tournament

Omaha Westside did just enough Friday to capture its first Metro Conference girls bowling tournament title.
The Warriors defeated Bellevue East 3-0 in the best-of-five final to win the championship at Maplewood Lanes. This is the second year for the tourney since the NSAA sanctioned bowling as a varsity sport.
“Our best bowlers showed up,” coach Bob Sullivan said. “They gave us what we needed and everybody on the team came through.”
Westside defeated defending-champion Millard West in the semifinals, capping that victory with a school-record 209 game — the Warriors’ first 200-plus effort this season.
“We couldn’t ask for more than that,” Sullivan said. “We got it when we needed it.”
The Chieftains, last year’s runners-up, knocked off top-seeded Papillion-La Vista South in the semifinals.
Neither team scored well in the final match, something that Westside senior Kasey Pleas chalked up to fatigue. The tourney started at 8 a.m. and didn’t end until mid-afternoon.
“I think we were both dragging a little bit,” she said. “It’s been a long day but a good day.”
The Warriors won Game 1 of the final series 137-127. Pleas had a strike and spare in the 10th as Westside grabbed a 1-0 edge.
Game 2 was even more low scoring, with Westside prevailing 116-109. The Warriors had only one mark until Jocelyn Shields rolled a strike in the ninth frame and Pleas followed with a spare and strike in the 10th.
Westside closed out the match, winning Game 3 by a 132-112 score. A late strike by Pleas sealed the win and allowed the Warriors to overcome a pair of strikes by Bellevue East anchor Chloe Fisicaro.
Members of the winning team were Pleas, Shields, Jordyn Shields, Leia Osmera, Elle Hoffman, Leah Filips and Ava Fehr.
Bowling for Bellevue East were Fisicaro, Chelsea Curtright, Alahna Gares, Cedar Palmer, Michaela Stanley and Sarah Studebaker.
Sullivan said his 10-6 team, which defeated Omaha Northwest and Millard South earlier in the day, performed well at the tourney.
“We’ve struggled at times this year,” he said. “But we got hot at the right time.”
Millard North’s Emily Merten was the individual champion, rolling a three-game series of 556 — an average of 185. That included a personal-best 257, the highest score of the day.
The girls top 10 (with three-game series)
1. Emily Merten, Millard North, 556
2. Claire Busch, Papillion-La Vista South, 553
3. Kasey Pleas, Omah Westside, 536
4. Skylee Obenschain, Papillion-La Vista South, 526
5. Carie Mascarello, Bellevue West, 523
6. Gwendolyn Naumann, Millard West, 517
7. Chloe Fisicaro, Bellevue East, 516
8. Brianna Strudthoff, Millard South, 498
9. Kaci Gindlesperger, Papillion-La Vista, 494
10. Madison Sheets, Papillion-La Vista South, 492
Photos: Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2021: Showstoppers
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH