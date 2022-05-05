Omaha Westside defeats Elkhorn South to punch ticket to state girls soccer tournament

The unlikeliest of heroes helped punch Omaha Westside’s ticket into the girls’ state soccer tournament.

Addison Kasel, who started this season on the junior varsity team, scored the two biggest goals of the Warriors’ season in their 2-0 defeat of Elkhorn South in the 6A district title game.

“It meant a lot,” Kasel said. “My teammates were just telling me to shoot.”

And shoot, she did.

After a back-and-forth first half that saw each team generate pressure but not goals, Westside came out strong to open the second half, which included the go-ahead and game-winning goal just over 10 minutes after the break. Kasel was able to sneak the ball by the Storm goaltender inside the box to get the first goal of an intense and physical matchup.

Westside head coach Chris Dunford said the halftime break was spent trying to adjust how they played Elkhorn South, who he said changed some things that made it difficult for the Warriors. Once they made those adjustments, Dunford felt confident in their chances.

“It felt like the necessary things were going to happen,” he said.

After the first Westside goal, the Warriors’ pressure did not let up, and because of that, Kasel was rewarded with her second goal of the night on a beautiful strike to seal the deal in the game’s closing moments.

“I honestly didn’t know it was going to go in. I kind of just took it up, and it curved a little bit,” Kasel said. “It was magical.”

Dunford said he’s been very impressed with the work Kasel has put into her season. After the way she started at JV, he had a feeling she’d be making an impact on the varsity team at some point in the season.

“She’s been a rock star,” he said. “We always knew that there was going to be a player or two that we pull up. It happens every year, and she was the one we were keeping our eye on a lot.”

Did he expect her to have two goals in the district final?

“I don’t think even she did if you asked her,” he said. “But she’s got the confidence.”

Now the focus turns to the state tournament, where the Warriors will be matching up with the best of the best. But Dunford says they are ready for whatever comes their way.

“We certainly don’t fear anybody,” he said. “I mean, we’re just in this case of ‘bring it on.’”

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.