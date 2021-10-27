Omaha Westside sweeps Fremont to advance to state volleyball tournament

Omaha Westside's long wait to reach the state volleyball tournament is over.
The host Warriors defeated Fremont 25-23, 25-21, 25-10 on Wednesday night in the District A-7 final. Westside will head to state for the first time since 2002 under fourth-year head coach Korrine Bowers.
It's been an even longer tourney wait for Fremont, which hasn't qualified for state since 1983. Despite the loss, the Tigers unofficially will claim the lone Class A wild card berth into the tournament.
"I could tell watching them in warm-ups that they were legit," Bowers said. "Our serving, our defense and our block has carried us this season and those were our strengths again tonight."
The teams battled through two tough sets, with the Warriors securing both. That took something out of the Tigers, who fell behind early in the third set and couldn't recover.
"Those first two just slipped away from us," Fremont coach Karen Nelsen said. "We've never been in this situation and I think that got to us in the third."
Nelsen added that the loud atmosphere in the Westside gym made it difficult to communicate.
"I was screaming in the huddle and the girls couldn't hear me," she said. "It was a great atmosphere for the match with a lot of fans and students for both sides."
Fremont led much of the first set but the Warriors rallied to get it tied at 22. A kill by Destiny Ndam-Simpson, a Tigers hitting error and a kill by Kensington TeKrony finished off the set for Westside.
The Tigers once again led much of the way in the second set, holding their final advantage at 21-20. But Westside scored the final five points with the help of strong serving by Simpson and two late kills from Laird.
One win from state, the Warriors left nothing to chance in the third. They sprinted to a 7-1 lead and cruised to a 15-point win, with Simpson pounding the final kill.
"When we're up 2-0 in a match, we say the third set is ours," Bowers said. "We came out hot and never let up."
Ndam-Simpson led the Warriors with 12 kills while Laird had 11. Madilyn Siebler chipped in six kills and setter Jocelyn Healy had 31 assists.
Siebler, the only senior starter, was thankful that she finally will be able to experience the state tourney.
"I can't put it into words, I'm so excited," she said. "Our program has come such a long way and I'm so proud of what we just accomplished."
Bowers said it was a team victory.
"We didn't talk about how long it's been since we were at state," she said. "These kids play for each other and everybody contributed tonight."
Fremont (22-8)......................23 21 10
Omaha Westside (25-11).....25 25 25
F (kills-aces-blocks): Annika Boden 0-1-0, Mya Bolden 5-1-1, Brylee Nelsen 2-0-1, Elise Estudillo 0-1-0, Matthea Dalton 3-1-0, Emmalee Sheppard 1-1-0, Katelyn Denker 2-0-0, Eliah Hofer 6-0-2, Grace Williams 4-0-5.
OW: Anna Snodgrass 0-1-0, Isabella Lamb 3-0-3, Jocelyn Healy 1-1-0, Madilyn Siebler 6-0-1, Destiny Ndam-Simpson 12-1-0, Kensington TeKrony 4-0-1, Samantha Laird 11-1-0.
Set assists: F 22 (Nelsen 13, Hofer 9); OW 34 (Healy 31, Daniela Gologan 3).
