Omaha Westside defeats Grand Island in second round of Class A playoffs
FOOTBALL

Omaha Westside defeats Grand Island in second round of Class A playoffs

Avante Dickerson

Omaha Westside's Avante Dickerson returns a first quarter punt ahead of Grand Island's Dru Hofeldt.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

North Dakota State pledge Cole Payton threw two touchdown passes in the first half as Omaha Westside defeated Grand Island 45-3 in Friday’s second round of the Class A playoffs.

Westside (9-0) led 24-3 at halftime and needed less than seven minutes of the third quarter to take a 35-point lead and put the game into running-clock mode. Grand Island finished 4-5.

