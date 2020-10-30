Omaha Westside defeats Grand Island in second round of Class A playoffs

North Dakota State pledge Cole Payton threw two touchdown passes in the first half as Omaha Westside defeated Grand Island 45-3 in Friday’s second round of the Class A playoffs.
Westside (9-0) led 24-3 at halftime and needed less than seven minutes of the third quarter to take a 35-point lead and put the game into running-clock mode. Grand Island finished 4-5.
