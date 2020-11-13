Omaha Westside defeats Millard South to advance to Class A state football championship

Top-ranked Omaha Westside used a Dom Rezac 34-yard touchdown run around the left end with four minutes left to defeat No. 3 Millard South 35-33 as the Warriors earned the right to host the Class A championship against Elkhorn South next Friday.

TJ Urban scored three times for Millard South, including two breakaways on fourth-and-short.

On Friday, the NSAA announced that state championship games would be hosted by higher-seeded teams because finals would not be played at Memorial Stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.