Omaha Westside defeats Omaha Burke in girls Metro Holiday quarterfinals
BASKETBALL

Olivia Kraft

Omaha Westside’s Olivia Kraft sank six 3-pointers in the Warriors' win over Omaha Burke.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

Olivia Kraft scored 18 points Wednesday to lead Omaha Westside to a 52-40 girls basketball win over Omaha Burke in the Metro Holiday tournament.

Kraft sank six 3-pointers, including five in the first quarter.

Lucy Schonlau had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the 6-2 Warriors, who advance to the tourney semifinals Thursday at Omaha Creighton Prep.

The host Bulldogs fell to 4-4.

