Omaha Westside defeats Omaha Burke in Metro Holiday quarterfinals

Olivia Kraft scored 18 points Wednesday to lead Omaha Westside to a 52-40 girls basketball win over Omaha Burke in the Metro Holiday tournament.
Kraft sank six 3-pointers, including five in the first quarter.
Lucy Schonlau had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the 6-2 Warriors, who advance to the tourney semifinals Thursday at Omaha Creighton Prep.
The host Bulldogs fell to 4-4.
