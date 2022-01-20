Omaha Westside defeats Omaha Marian, winning the WarSader Award

Players from both schools signed the back, something for future teams to see.

"The whole thing is a celebration of girls basketball," Hanna said. "We've gotten a lot of positive feedback on it already, so we know it's going to be a great tradition."

Hanna, whose daughter Kaitlyn is a senior guard for the Warriors, visited both teams' practices to get those autographs.

"The girls' eyes lit up when they saw the trophy," he said. "I think they were all excited to be a part of something new like this."

A bit of history preceded the game as Karen Thompson, a member of Westside's 1977 squad, took part in a brief ceremony. She was joined by Rene Jesse Dytrych, who played at Marian in the early 1980s.

As for the game, the Warriors led by 20 late in the first half before the Crusaders cut it to five in the final period. Marian could get no closer as Westside improved to 9-3.

Adriana DiPrima scored 15 to lead the Warriors while Olivia Kraft had 12 and Lucy Schonlau 10.

Sophomore McKenna Stover paced the Crusaders with 14.