Omaha Westside defeats Omaha Marian, winning the WarSader Award

For the record, Omaha Westside defeated Omaha Marian 60-51 Thursday night.
What made the game special was the new trophy — the WarSader — presented to the winning team.
The idea came from Terry Hanna of the Westside Community Schools Foundation. He spoke with Westside Athletic Director Tom Kerkman and coach Steve Clark about creating a trophy for the annual game against the Crusaders.
"We wanted to do something fun and creative," Hanna said. "We wanted to have a trophy game that paid homage to the history between the schools."
Marian Athletic Director Rochelle Rohlfs and coach Tom Tvrdy also liked the idea, and the WarSader — a mash-up of the schools' mascots — was born.
That rivalry, which was tied at 30 wins each entering Thursday night, dates to 1977.
"We always want to create memorable experiences for our student-athletes," Hanna said. "Creating the WarSader game not only honors the past but will strengthen our games for years to come."
With the help of Prairie Construction and detail work from Hanna's wife Amy, the WarSader Shield was created. The solid oak trophy is not to be taken lightly, weighing in at about 50 pounds.
Players from both schools signed the back, something for future teams to see.
"The whole thing is a celebration of girls basketball," Hanna said. "We've gotten a lot of positive feedback on it already, so we know it's going to be a great tradition."
Hanna, whose daughter Kaitlyn is a senior guard for the Warriors, visited both teams' practices to get those autographs.
"The girls' eyes lit up when they saw the trophy," he said. "I think they were all excited to be a part of something new like this."
A bit of history preceded the game as Karen Thompson, a member of Westside's 1977 squad, took part in a brief ceremony. She was joined by Rene Jesse Dytrych, who played at Marian in the early 1980s.
As for the game, the Warriors led by 20 late in the first half before the Crusaders cut it to five in the final period. Marian could get no closer as Westside improved to 9-3.
Adriana DiPrima scored 15 to lead the Warriors while Olivia Kraft had 12 and Lucy Schonlau 10.
Sophomore McKenna Stover paced the Crusaders with 14.
Omaha Marian (5-8)..........6 9 19 17—51
Omaha Westside (9-3)....12 22 12 14—60
OM: Sophie Shaffer 2, McKenna Stover 14, Kate Timmerman 6, Olivia Heinert 10, Ashley Wilwerding 11, Katie Sulentic 3, Maggie Tynan 5.
OW: Chainey Thompson 3, Kimora Jenkins 6, Madilyn Siebler 7, Adriana DiPrima 15, Kaitlyn Hanna 2, Olivia Kraft 12, Elaine Wiles 5, Lucy Schonlau 10.
Photos: Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2021: Showstoppers
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH