Omaha Westside football coach Brett Froendt to retire after 14 years

“That changed the game for me," Froendt said. “From a culture standpoint, we started a tremendous amount of mental training and coaching, not just on the field, but off the field. And the kids really enjoyed that experience and still do to this day.

“We changed our practices, we changed our technologies because we always train athletically, but we didn't train our brains mentally. We demanded change in the brain, but we didn't train it. So in the program, we started adopting some of those things. It was a smart move allowing those people to come in and get into the program, and my coaching staff embraced it.”

A native of Coleridge, Nebraska, and a 1988 Nebraska graduate, Froendt said his first sideline exposure was as a sixth grader being a student-manager with his brother for their town’s 1977 state championship team. He knew he wanted to coach but earned a business degree at NU and tried the business world first. Less than two years later, he was teaching business at Westside.

He started coaching the freshman team with Fred Hutchinson. Larry Morrissey and Tom Hall were “profound influences," Froendt said. As was his predecessor as coach, Marty Kauffman, who promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2002.