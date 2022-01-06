Omaha Westside football coach Brett Froendt to retire after 14 years

Brett Froendt thinks he’s leaving the Omaha Westside football program, which he’s been a part of for 29 years, at a time of strength.
With who the Warriors have coming back, it could have been easy for Froendt, who turns 56 in May, to delay retirement another year.
He said it wasn’t enough.
“There are tons of reasons to leave and a few reasons to stay, and I just decided this was the time for new adventures," Froendt said Thursday after informing the team. “Football obviously is the reason I’d want to stay, the relationships with the kids and especially the coaching fraternity, but the net result is it's time to be refreshed and do something different.”
Froendt finished at Westside with a 101-42 record. The Warriors have been to the state finals the past three seasons, winning in 2020 on their home field, and four times in his 14 years.
That reflects his decision five or six years ago to introduce new elements of mental training to the program.
Froendt called on sports psychologist Larry Widman and retired Navy SEAL Jack Riggins, hired Garet Moravec as a sports psychology coach and tapped former Westside All-Nebraska linebacker D.J. Rezac for his expertise from improving the culture of the school’s girls basketball program.
“That changed the game for me," Froendt said. “From a culture standpoint, we started a tremendous amount of mental training and coaching, not just on the field, but off the field. And the kids really enjoyed that experience and still do to this day.
“We changed our practices, we changed our technologies because we always train athletically, but we didn't train our brains mentally. We demanded change in the brain, but we didn't train it. So in the program, we started adopting some of those things. It was a smart move allowing those people to come in and get into the program, and my coaching staff embraced it.”
A native of Coleridge, Nebraska, and a 1988 Nebraska graduate, Froendt said his first sideline exposure was as a sixth grader being a student-manager with his brother for their town’s 1977 state championship team. He knew he wanted to coach but earned a business degree at NU and tried the business world first. Less than two years later, he was teaching business at Westside.
He started coaching the freshman team with Fred Hutchinson. Larry Morrissey and Tom Hall were “profound influences," Froendt said. As was his predecessor as coach, Marty Kauffman, who promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2002.
In his first year as head coach, 2009, Westside went 1-8. The Warriors didn’t miss the playoffs after that.
Froendt has one more game to coach. He’ll guide the South team in the 64th Nebraska Shrine Bowl in June.
His fondest memory as a Warrior?
“There’s nothing like Friday night football at Phelps Field at Westside," he said. “Anywhere.”