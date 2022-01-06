Omaha Westside football coach Brett Froendt to retire

Fremont Bergan | 6-1, 205, Sr.
A 2,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher, the speedster is signing with Wyoming.
Coach Seth Mruz: “Koa is an exceptional athlete, but he's an even better servant leader and human being. The way he plays the game with confidence, love, and enthusiasm was contagious and his teammates would elevate their level of play. When we needed big plays, Koa was always there to make it happen or help someone make it happen.
"Although blessed with tremendous natural ability, nobody worked harder to maximize their potential like Koa has done with his time at Bergan. Koa is one of the best athletes to ever come through Bergan, and I don't even think he's scratched the surface for his potential at the collegiate level. I can't wait to see what his future holds, because he still has a big chip on his shoulders. He knows people still doubt him, and he's not going to stop working to prove himself.”