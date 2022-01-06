 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Westside football coach Brett Froendt to retire
0 Comments
FOOTBALL

Omaha Westside football coach Brett Froendt to retire

  • Updated
  • 0
010722-owh-spo-westsideweb

Omaha Westside coach Brett Froendt

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Here are the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Omaha Westside football coach Brett Froendt on Thursday announced that he will retire at the end of the semester.

He led the Warriors to five state championship appearances and their first state title in 2020.

Froendt, who became head coach in 2009, has the second-most wins in Westside history, ending his career 101-47.

He also coaches golf.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown released by Buccaneers

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert