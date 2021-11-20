Omaha Westside had to overhaul its defense. The change has paid off for the Warriors

Now the coaching staff is comfortable with the group. So much so that no one started on both sides of the ball in last week's 41-26 semifinal win over then-No. 1 Bellevue West, which was held to a season low in points. The Warriors did the same to Papillion-La Vista South and Omaha Burke earlier in the playoffs.

Now to become Class A's first back-to-back champion since Omaha North in 2013-14, Westside may have to use two-way starters in the final vs. Gretna (11-1). The Dragons have Class A’s second-best scoring defense and Zane Flores, whom Froendt called the best quarterback the Warriors will face this season.

A significant part of Westside’s game plan involves the eldest Rezac. Dominic has 48 tackles and a pair of interceptions in addition to being Class A’s third-leading rusher.

“Dom Rezac’s going to be playing on both sides of the ball because you don’t play in a game at this level and keep your dogs on the sideline,” Froendt said.

And the coach knows most of the state's top teams, including his own, can score 40 points. But what sets this title contender apart is defense.

“Defense is something you can build a program around and a team around,” Froendt said.

