Omaha Westside has three entering finals of Metro Conference tennis tournament

Omaha Westside and Creighton Prep's No. 1 doubles teams went the distance Wednesday to reach the Metro Conference boys tennis tournament final.

Both won third-set tiebreakers in the semifinals to advance to Thursday's finals, which will begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Koch Tennis Center.

Westside's Clark Rue and Alex Kugler knocked off second-seeded Max Jordan and Hayden Kelberlau of Elkhorn South 6-4, 2-6, 10-4. Rue and Kugler had lost 8-3 to Elkhorn South last month, but they grabbed control Wednesday by winning the first six points of the tiebreaker.

"We were making our shots and we were more consistent (today)," Rue said. "And we weren't going for too much, we were just playing the points out."

Added Kugler: "We played a lot smarter than harder."

Creighton Prep's Nathan and Shawn Ramachandran will be their opponents Thursday as the Junior Jays had to rally past Millard North's Connor Gharst and Allan Muinov 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.

The Ramachandran brothers trailed 3-0 in the tiebreaker before taking a 9-6 lead. Millard North won the next two points on their serve, but the Junior Jays won the match when the Mustangs hit a volley long on the final point.