Omaha Westside has three entering finals of Metro Conference tennis tournament

Omaha Westside and Creighton Prep's No. 1 doubles teams went the distance Wednesday to reach the Metro Conference boys tennis tournament final.
Both won third-set tiebreakers in the semifinals to advance to Thursday's finals, which will begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Koch Tennis Center.
Westside's Clark Rue and Alex Kugler knocked off second-seeded Max Jordan and Hayden Kelberlau of Elkhorn South 6-4, 2-6, 10-4. Rue and Kugler had lost 8-3 to Elkhorn South last month, but they grabbed control Wednesday by winning the first six points of the tiebreaker.
"We were making our shots and we were more consistent (today)," Rue said. "And we weren't going for too much, we were just playing the points out."
Added Kugler: "We played a lot smarter than harder."
Creighton Prep's Nathan and Shawn Ramachandran will be their opponents Thursday as the Junior Jays had to rally past Millard North's Connor Gharst and Allan Muinov 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.
The Ramachandran brothers trailed 3-0 in the tiebreaker before taking a 9-6 lead. Millard North won the next two points on their serve, but the Junior Jays won the match when the Mustangs hit a volley long on the final point.
Westside has three entries in the finals as its No. 2 singles (Josh Rosenblatt) and 2 doubles (Zev Gordman and Thomas Pate) also advanced.
Creighton Prep, which had all four entries in the semifinals, also moved 1 singles player Zach Kuo to the final. Kuo had a stress-free day as he won his semifinal when Papio South's Ian Lewis withdrew because of injury. Lewis overcame leg cramps in winning his quarterfinal.
Kuo will face Bellevue West's Jeremiah Witkop, who outlasted Elkhorn South's Andrew Nelson 6-4, 6-4 in their semifinal.
Witkop, who lost 8-4 to Nelson a month ago in their previous meeting this season, won the last three games Wednesday.
"I just knew we were pretty even. He's a great player, and I thought I just had to work my tail off today," Witkop said.
That gives Witkop 115 career wins, two shy of the school's all-time record. Steve Lemon, who has coached Bellevue West since 1999, said he believes this is the first time since he's coached that the Thunderbirds have had someone in the 1 singles final of Metros.
"I'm so happy right now, I worked really hard just to play tennis. It's great, senior year, last year to do it," Witkop said. "I'm really excited."
Semifinals
No. 1 singles: Zach Kuo, CP, injury default over Ian Lewis, PLS. Jeremiah Witkop, BW, def. Andrew Nelson, ES, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2 singles: Jonathon Sabirianov, MN, def. Josh Morales, CP, 6-1, 3-6, 10-5. Josh Rosenblatt, OW, def. Daniel Brocaille, PS, 7-5, 6-4.
No. 1 doubles: Nathan Ramachandran-Shawn Ramachandran, CP, def. Allan Muinov-Connor Gharst, MN, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8. Clark Rue-Alex Kugler, OW, def. Max Jordan-Hayden Kelberlau, ES, 6-4, 2-6, 10-4.
No. 2 doubles: Gabe Jordan-Tanuskh Sharma, ES, def. Nick Huang-Jack Efaw, CP, 6-0, 7-6 (3). Zev Gordman-Thomas Pate, OW, def. Tanner Hosick-Peyton Lemon, BW, 7-5, 6-1.
