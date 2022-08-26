Omaha Westside holds onto early lead in season-opening win over Creighton Prep

Paul Limongi began his Omaha Westside coaching career with a victory Friday night, but Omaha Creighton Prep made him sweat for it.

The Junior Jays put on a frantic fourth-quarter comeback that fell just short as the top-ranked Warriors held on for a 24-17 win at Omaha Burke.

Westside led 24-0 after three quarters but Prep refused to fold, scoring 17 straight points behind reserve quarterback Sam Stessman. The Junior Jays had a chance to tie in the final two minutes but a pass in the end zone fell incomplete.

It was victory No. 1 for Limongi, who took over the Westside program after 16 years at Burke. He was on the same sideline Friday night where he guided the Bulldogs before taking over for retired Warrior coach Brett Froendt.

Westside dominated the first half and threatened to turn the game into a blowout.

It began on the Warriors' second possession when Jaylen Lloyd hauled in a 34-yard scoring pass from Anthony Rezac.

Westside added 17 points in the second quarter, starting with Curt Cubrich scoring from the 3 on the fifth play of the period. After a Prep punt, Tristan Alvano nailed a 37-yard field goal to make it 17-0.

Following another Prep punt, the Warriors needed three plays to add to their lead. Rezac threw his second TD pass of the night, a 47-yard beauty to Caleb Benning.

The Junior Jays had a punt blocked on their opening possession of the second half but Westside turned the ball over on downs. The score remained 24-0 after the third quarter and there was little indication of what Prep had planned for the fourth.

Stessman, the third quarterback to see action for Prep, got the Junior Jays on the scoreboard early in the final period. A 50-yard reverse by Pierce Johnson set up the score, a 6-yard run by Charmar Brown.

Prep scored again less than three minutes later on a 5-yard run by George Egan to make it 24-14. The defense then forced a fumble that was recovered by Zac McLeay, putting the Junior Jays back in business at midfield.

A hook-and-ladder reception that ended with 280-pound Sam Sledge carrying the ball fired up the Prep fans even more. The Junior Jays' 11-play drive ended with a Ford Hamilton 24-yard field goal with 4:14 left.

After a failed onside kick, Prep got the ball back at its own 15 with three minutes left. The Junior Jays marched to the Warrior 31 but Westside's defense came up big, forcing a fourth-down incompletion with 1:34 left.

Then the Warriors ran out the clock to hand their new coach his first win.

Omaha Westside (1-0).........7 17 0 0—24

Om. Creighton Prep (0-2)....0 0 0 17—17

OW: Jaylen Lloyd 34 pass from Anthony Rezac (Tristan Alvano kick)

OW: Curt Cubrich 3 run (Alvano kick)

OW: Alvano FG 37

OW: Caleb Benning 47 pass from Rezac (Alvano kick)

CP: Charmar Brown 6 run (Ford Hamilton kick)

CP: George Egan 5 run (Hamilton kick)

CP: Hamilton FG 24