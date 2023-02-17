Andrew Wehrli has been named the new volleyball coach at Omaha Westside.

He will take over at the end of this school year for Korrine Bowers, who led the 30-9 Warriors to a Class A runner-up finish at the state tournament last fall.

Wehrli was the coach at Omaha Duchesne from 2015 to 2021, leading the Cardinals to the Class B state tourney six times. He was the coach at Fremont this season as the Tigers went 21-10.

He also is a club coach at Nebraska Elite.

"Dr. Wehrli brings a great deal of knowledge and experience to Westside," athletic director Tom Kerkman said.

