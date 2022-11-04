Omaha Westside punches ticket to Class A final for first time since 1985

LINCOLN — For the first time since 1985, Omaha Westside is going back to the Class A state volleyball final.

The Warriors advanced with a 27-25, 25-19, 25-19 win over Lincoln Southwest in a late semifinal Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Westside will play top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South at 7 p.m. Saturday for the championship.

"It's going to be a dogfight," Westside coach Korrine Bowers said.

Bowers' squad hadn't reached that final in 37 years. The Warriors were the state runners-up to Lincoln East in 1985 before rally scoring, losing the best-of-three match 15-6 and 15-9.

The opening set Friday night was tied several times, the last at 25-25. A Southwest net violation and a kill by Destiny Ndam-Simpson gave the Warriors the early edge in the match, the fourth between the teams this season.

"That first set really set the tone," Bowers said.

Westside held a lead throughout the second set, forcing Silver Hawks coach Jessica Baker to use both her timeouts fairly early. The Warriors won the set on a kill by Isabella Lamb.

The third set was tied 17-17 before a 3-0 stretch put Westside ahead to stay. The Warriors closed on a 5-1 run, winning the match on a Southwest hitting error.

Creighton commit Ndam-Simpson led the Warriors with 18 kills while Samantha Laird had nine.

Bowers' squad will be playing its third match against Papio South. The Titans prevailed in five sets midseason and won in four in the late-season final of the Metro Conference tournament.

This is Westside's 17th trip to state. It's their second straight appearance after the Warriors' state tourney berth last year, their first in 19 years.

"Making state last year really helps," Bowers said. "A lot of our players are hungry and this has always been their goal."

The Silver Hawks finished the season 31-4.

Lincoln Southwest (31-4) ....... 25 19 19

Omaha Westside (30-8) ......... 27 25 25

LSW (kills-aces-blocks): Alli Mullin 0-2-0, Ava Tomlin 3-0-3, Malayah Long 1-0-2, Olivia Kremer 0-1-0, Brinly Christensen 6-1-0, Alexa Gobel 12-0-0, Abbie Appleget 3-0-5, Emerson Lionberger 13-0-2.

OW: Brooklyn Miller 0-1-0, Isabella Lamb 3-0-1, Audrey Behrens 0-1-0, Eleanor Brislen 1-0-1, Destiny Ndam-Simpson 18-1-0, Kensington TeKrony 3-0-7, Samantha Laird 9-2-0.

Set assists: LSW 37 (Long 33, Teagan Little 2, Kremer 2), OW 31 (Jocelyn Healy 29, Lamb 1, Behrens 1).