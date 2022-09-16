Omaha Westside rallies for comeback win over Millard North

Here are the Nebraska high school football champions since 2015.
Top-ranked Omaha Westside rallied in the second half to post a 35-23 win over Millard North.
The 4-0 Warriors trailed 16-14 at halftime but took the lead for good with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter.
The eighth-ranked Mustangs closed within 28-23 with 4:49 left in the game but a fumble on their next possession wrecked the upset hopes.
Westside quarterback Anthony Rezac ran 60 yards for a TD with 2:14 left to ice the victory.
Host Millard North dropped to 2-2.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Photos: Millard North football hosts Westside at Buell Stadium
Omaha Westside’s Anthony Rezac attempts a pass during a game at Buell Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside’s Jahmez Ross celebrates a touchdown during a game at Buell Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside’s Wesley Okafor tackles Millard North’s Luke Davis during a game at Buell Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North’s Evan Hansen scores a touchdown during a game at Buell Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North’s Gooy Tip tackles Omaha Westside’s Jahmez Ross during a game at Buell Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North’s Jayden Hogan-Marshall tackles Omaha Westside’s Curt Cubrich as he crosses the goal line during a game at Buell Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside’s Keynan Cotton smiles after catching an interception during a game at Buell Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North’s Evan Hansen watches as Caden Vermaas catches his pass during a game at Buell Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North’s Caden Vermaas tackles Omaha Westside’s Jaylen Lloyd during a game at Buell Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North’s Colin Bogacz carries the ball during a game at Buell Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
op-ranked Omaha Westside rallied in the second half to post a 35-23 win over Millard North.
The 4-0 Warriors trailed 16-14 at halftime but took the lead for good with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter.
The eighth-ranked Mustangs closed within 28-23 with 4:49 left in the game but a fumble on their next possession wrecked the upset hopes.
Westside quarterback Anthony Rezac ran 60 yards for a TD with 2:14 left to ice the victory.
Host Millard North dropped to 2-2.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!