FOOTBALL

Omaha Westside rallies for comeback win over Millard North

Top-ranked Omaha Westside rallied in the second half to post a 35-23 win over Millard North.

The 4-0 Warriors trailed 16-14 at halftime but took the lead for good with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter.

The eighth-ranked Mustangs closed within 28-23 with 4:49 left in the game but a fumble on their next possession wrecked the upset hopes.

Westside quarterback Anthony Rezac ran 60 yards for a TD with 2:14 left to ice the victory.

Host Millard North dropped to 2-2.



stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

