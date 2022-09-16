Omaha Westside rallies for comeback win over Millard North

Top-ranked Omaha Westside rallied in the second half to post a 35-23 win over Millard North.

The 4-0 Warriors trailed 16-14 at halftime but took the lead for good with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter.

The eighth-ranked Mustangs closed within 28-23 with 4:49 left in the game but a fumble on their next possession wrecked the upset hopes.

Westside quarterback Anthony Rezac ran 60 yards for a TD with 2:14 left to ice the victory.

Host Millard North dropped to 2-2.

