Omaha Westside routs Papillion-La Vista behind 4 total TDs by Anthony Rezac

Not only did Omaha Westside want to win its first round Class A football playoff game Friday night, the Warriors wanted to be at their best in all three phases of the game.

Both goals were accomplished as the Warriors turned a 21-0 halftime lead into a 59-21 rout of Papillion-La Vista before an estimated crowd of 1,500 at Phelps Field.

Quarterback Anthony Rezac ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as the Westside offense racked up 430 of total offense.

The junior signal caller was 18-of-26 passing for 232 yards, and he also ran for 96 yards on 13 carries as the Warriors averaged 7.0 yards per play.

That offensive output — combined with a defensive effort that held Papio to just over 250 yards before a late fourth quarter touchdown pass of 80 yards gave the Monarchs 339 yards of total offense — brought nothing but smiles from coach Paul Limongi.

“There are a lot of high expectations for this team,” Limongi said. “We wanted to play a 48-minute game where we played good in all three phases of the game, and we did that tonight.”

Westside took the opening kickoff and promptly marched 65 yards in 11 plays to score the first touchdown of the game. The Warriors overcame a 4-yard sack on Rezac and a 12-yard chop block penalty to keep the drive moving.

Facing second-and-26 from their own 30, Rezac completed a 16-yard pass to his brother Teddy Rezac. The identical twins followed that with an 11-yard pitch-and-catch that quickly got Westside out of that jam.

It took five plays in Papio territory to complete the drive, and Anthony Rezac had a hand in four of those. The biggest was the last one in which he kept the ball, broke free from a cluster of players near the line of scrimmage and cut right.

There was one last Monarch to sidestep, and Rezac did just that at the 2-yard line for the TD. Tristan Alvano’s point-after kick gave Westside a 7-0 lead.

“We’re always on the attack,” Limongi said. “We have confidence in what we can do offensively.”

Westside doubled its lead with a touchdown drive that began at the end of the first quarter and ended three plays into the second quarter. Once again it was Anthony Rezac, only this time he doubled the length of the run he took to the end zone.

Going to the right side Rezac found an opening and sprinted 40 yards for his second TD and a 14-0 lead.

The Warriors then took advantage of a pair of Papio pass interference penalties that were part of a 74-yard, 9-play drive for their third touchdown. The second of those infractions came on a fourth-and-3 play from the Monarchs 23.

Two plays later Jahmez Ross scored his first touchdown. It was a 6-yard run through the middle of the line. Westside had a chance to go ahead 28-0 before halftime but a pass into the end zone was tipped by the receiver into the hands of a Papio defender to end the threat.

The Monarchs were not about to come out of halftime and roll over in the second half. Running back Payton Prestito got the ball and worked his way right. After slipping a pair of would-be tacklers, Prestito found himself running alone down the west sideline.

Two Westside defensive backs gave chase but weren’t able to catch him. The 72-yard TD run came 1:29 into the second half.

Papio then tried an onside kick, and it almost worked. The ball bounced off one of the Monarchs’ legs one yard before Papio was allowed to touch the ball.

Westside took the excellent field position and promptly drove 51 yards in eight plays for its fourth touchdown.

The Rezac’s again bailed the Warriors out of a second-and-long situation one play before the touchdown. Facing second-and-23 from their 34, Anthony found Teddy for a 16-yard completion to make it third-and-7.

Senior running back Curt Cubrich took the handoff and rumbled 18 yards for the score with 8:05 remaining in the quarter for a 28-7 lead.

After stopping Papio’s ensuing drive, the Warriors went ahead 35-7 on the first play following the Monarchs punt. Rezac found Ross uncovered in the middle of the Papio defense about 15 yards downfield.

Ross tucked the ball away and sprinted to the end zone to complete the 53-yard touchdown pass.

After another Papio 3-and-out, Westside’s next drive stalled at the Monarchs’ 39-yard line. Limongi sent Alvano in to attempt a 57-yard field goal.

From the moment the ball left Alvano’s foot both sidelines knew the kick was going to be good. It was, with room to spare, and the Warriors went ahead 38-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

“He’s a weapon,” Limongi said. “Every time we cross the 50-yard line, we know we have a chance to get at least three points.”

Westside scored three touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to secure the victory.

The Warriors will meet Lincoln Southwest Nov. 4 in a quarterfinal round game at Phelps Field after the Silver Hawks defeated Millard West 38-21.

Papillion-La Vista (4-6)…7 14 17 21 – 21

At Omaha Westside (9-1)…0 0 7 14 – 59

OW – Anthony Rezac 20 run (Tristan Alvano kick)

OW – Rezac 40 run (Alvano kick)

OW – Jahmez Ross 6 run (Alvano kick)

PLV – Payton Prestito 72 run (Ethan Watkins kick)

OW – Curt Cubrich 18 run (Alvano kick)

OW – Ross 53 pass from Rezac (Alvano kick)

OW – Alvano 57 FG

PLV – Isaac Pamaran 27 pass from Octavien Pirtle (Watkins kick)

OW – Brody Goc 92 kickoff return (Alvano kick)

OW – Mark Gurnett 24 pass from Rezac (Alvano kick)

OW – Jordan Hurst 25 interception return (Alvano kick)

PLV – Paraman 80 pass from Cameron Leggett (Watkins kick)

A – 1,500 (est.)

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com