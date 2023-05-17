Lademi Davies stood at the end of the runway and clapped, rousing the crowd. Thanks to her first leap of the entire competition, she’d already repeated as the Class A state long jump champion.

Millard South’s Amari Laing, who came in as the favorite, clapped, too. She sat in tears on the Burke Stadium turf, never being able to match Davies’ opening jump of 19-9¾.

“I wanted to set the competition early,” Davies said, “because I know Amari and I both work really well when we have a lot of competition. It felt good to set that up early.”

The two had competed against each other Davies couldn’t recall the number. But Laing had jumped over 20 feet this spring — coming a half-inch within the state record. On Friday, her best jump was 19-4½. In her final three jumps, she never reached 19 feet; after her last one, she wordlessly left the pit, stepped over a rope and hugged a coach. It was her best chance to win a class gold at the state meet.

Davies could win four. She’s the A favorite in the 100 and 200-meter dash, and she’ll have a chance to win the triple jump. Because of Laing’s early-season brilliance, long jump might have been Davies’ longest shot.

Until the meet began. Wearing sunglasses, Davies’ first jump was 3½ inches longer than her state-title-winning jump last year. Laing had to answer it.

The two had different pre-jump routines. Laing wore headphones and wandered the infield, occasionally eating Sour Patch Kids. Davies hung out near the runway. After Laing’s fifth jump, she limped a bit; it seemed unlikely she’d post a show-stopping jump after that.

“Once she got her last mark,” Davies said, “I knew it was going to be the last jump I had in high school.”

She clapped, she leapt, and came up with a strong mark — 19-2. But Davies had already accomplished a goal she and coaches set before the season.

Show them who you are. A line from the Black Panther movie series, Davies had competed with it in mind all season.

“It’s been a good calling card,” Davies said. “That, no matter what happens, you’ve already had a title so this is just letting them know what you’re capable of.”

Of course, she’d already done that in a dozen ways at Westside. A member of The World-Herald’s All-Metro Academic team, she’s the No. 1 student in her class, owner of a perfect ACT score and Quiz Bowl president. She’s headed to the University of Texas to play the oboe.

Davies has nothing to prove. Just a few more potential golds to win.

“Yeah, I guess so!” Davies said when asked if she could win four. “I have other goals in the meet.”

