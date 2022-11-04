Omaha Westside scores big in second half to roll Lincoln Southwest

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the state volleyball tournament and preview all the football quarterfinals matchups.
Trailing 21-14 at after two quarters, Omaha Westside had underdog Lincoln Southwest right where it wanted it.
The Class A No. 3-ranked Warriors dominated after halftime, outscoring Southwest 28-7 in a 42-28 win that sends Westside to its fourth consecutive Class A state semifinal.
Westside (10-1) set the second-half tone right away.
With Southwest (8-3) riding the momentum of a near-flawless first half, Westside forced a quick three-and-out, got the ball near midfield, and needed only a little more than three minutes to score the tying touchdown on Anthony Rezac's four-yard run.
This wasn't the first time Westside needed to go to work after halftime.
The Warriors trailed both Bellevue West and Millard North at the half in games earlier this season. They needed overtime to get past Millard South.
So no, it wasn't worry in the Westside locker room at the break.
"We got mad. And we came out and played angry. And that’s what we’ve got to do all the time," Westside coach Paul Limongi said "We knew we could take care of business. But we just needed to get angry a little bit. And we came out and played angry."
After Westside tied the game, Southwest again went three-and-out inside its own 20, and a 19-yard punt set the Warriors up on the Southwest 36. Five plays later, it was 28-21.
A Southwest fourth down try was stopped short on its own 38 to start the fourth quarter. Less than three minutes later, 35-21.
And a negative 5-yard punt on Southwest's next series left the Warriors just 17 yards to go to make it a three-score game.
Southwest had just 24 yards of offense in the second half until the reserves took over for the game's final series.
"I kind of had a sense we'd stuff them right off the get-go, and we smacked them pretty good," Limongi said of the opening series in the third quarter. "And right after that series we kind of knew we'd be OK."
For the first 24 minutes, the Silver Hawks looked primed for an upset.
Head coach Andrew Sherman didn't hesitate to go for it on fourth-and-two from LSW's own 28-yard-line on the Silver Hawks' first series of the game, already trailing 7-0.
Southwest came up short, but a Brogan Ling interception inside the 10-yard line gave the Hawks a spark.
Southwest's offense followed with a 15-play, 72-yard drive that saw the Silver Hawks convert three fourth downs — the final one a 16-yard touchdown pass from Collin Fritton to Jackson Carpenter to tie the game.
With his team down 14-7, Ling recovered a fumble near midfield and Cal Newell capped a 46-yard drive with a two-yard TD run.
Then, a Westside punt and a Newell lightning strike as the senior running back bolted 61 yards for a score to put Southwest ahead 21-14 with 1:10 left in the first half.
"We were able to run the ball pretty well, and played catch in situations. Pretty tough, when we came out in the second half, to not be able to run the ball. That was pretty rough on us," Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said. "They did a good job of making second-half adjustments."
Newell had 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns by halftime, but was held to 21 yards on 10 carries in the second half. The senior finished the season with 1,559 yards and 20 scores.
Rezac ran for 119 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 85 yards and two more scores for Westside.
2021
The 2021 All-Nebraska football first team, posed in front of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the Nebraska National Guard base at the Lincoln Airport: Sitting, from left: Grand Island's Kytan Fyfe, Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning, Bellevue West's Micah Riley-Ducker, Fremont Bergan's Koa McIntyre, Millard South's Gage Stenger, North Platte's Vince Genatone. Standing, from left: Omaha Westside's Tristan Alvano, Aurora's Gage Griffith, Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan, Omaha North's Keshaun Williams, Papillion-La Vista's Will Hubert, Gretna's Mick Huber, Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson, Bennington's Dylan Mostek, Gretna's Zane Flores, Bellevue West's LJ Richardson, Columbus's Ernest Hausmann, Bellevue West's Henry Rickels, Gretna's Mason Goldman, Omaha Central's Deshawn Woods, Bellevue West's Kaden Helms, Pierce's Ben Brahmer, Waverly's Trevor Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep's Sam Sledge.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Standing, left to right, Omaha Westside's Cade Haberman, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford, Waverly's Trevor Brown, Omaha Westside's Cole Payton, Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh, Bellevue West's Thomas Ault, Omaha Westside's Avante Dickerson, Millard South's Kohl Herbolsheimer, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Millard West's Dalys Beanum, Lincoln Southeast's Xavier Trevino, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Millard West's Dane Christensen, Omaha Westside's Grant Tagge, Elkhorn South's Teddy Prochazka. Sitting, left to right, Bellevue West's Jack McDonnell, Millard South's Isaiah Harris, Bellevue West's Nate Glantz, Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon, Grand Island's Caleb Francl, Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Grand Island's Broc Douglass, Bellevue West's Matt Thompson, Grand Island Central Catholic's Dietrick Stolz
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Front row, from left: Sam Sims, Grand Island; Dietrick Stolz, Grand Island Central Catholic; James Burks, Omaha Burke; Dylan Sales, Omaha Burke; Shane Dailey, Bellevue West; Jarod Epperson, Omaha Skutt. Second row, from left: D.J. Gross, McCook; Garrett Snodgrass, York; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Jevyon Ducker, Bellevue West; Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South; Alex Rodgers, Omaha Roncalli. Third row, from left: Joseph Krause, Seward; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke. Back row, from left: Zavier Betts, Bellevue West; Mehki Butler, Omaha North; Caden Johnson, Wahoo Neumann; Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt; Baylor Scheierman, Aurora; Noah Stafursky, York. Not pictured: Isaiah Alford, Lincoln High
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Like the burr oaks at Mahoney State Park that were the backdrop for this photo, the 2017 All-Nebraska football team branched out with players from the Wyoming state line to the Missouri River.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
The 2016 All-Nebraska football team "earned their wings" at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
Back row from left: York's Masry Mapieu, Bellevue West's Sylvo Johnson, Lincoln East's Chris Walker, Gretna's Patrick Arnold, Bellevue West's Tyler Ciurej, Omaha Burke's Cole Frahm, Wilber-Clatonia's Riley Homolka, Norfolk's Lane McCallum, Ashland-GW's Brett Kitrell, and Beatrice's Cam Jurgens.
Middle row from left: Kearney's Noah Urbanek, Bellevue West's Jaylin Bradley, Omaha North's Kendrick Parker, Omaha North's Milton Sargbah, Elkhorn South's Moses Bryant, Omaha Skutt's Christian Banker, and Creighton Prep's AJ Hubner.
Front row from left: Wahoo Neumann's Noah Vedral, Omaha North's Zion Williams, Bellevue West's Diego Galvan, McCook's Zach Schlager, Bellevue West's Kevin Ponec, Norris' Austin Schultz, and Millard North's Jack Begley.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
The 2015 All-Nebraska football team gathered at Papillion-La Vista High School for the photo shoot.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
The 2014 All-Nebraska football team posted on the steps of the Joslyn Art Museum. The cover read: "A Step Ahead: The 24 members of the All-Nebraska football team towered over foes."
Back rows, starting from left: Papillion-La Vista South’s Jeremy Kowalski, No. 75; Seward’s Adam Holtorf, No. 79; Papillion-La Vista South’s Ryan Earith; Kearney’s Brian Arp, No. 55; Elkhorn South’s Brett Stinson; Grand Island’s Kevin Cahoy, No. 12; Omaha Central’s Tre Sanders, No. 6; Omaha Central’s DaiShon Neal, No. 9; Grand Island’s Pierce Almond, No. 2; Blair’s Vance Janssen; Bellevue West’s CJ Johnson; Boone Central/Newman Grove’s Wyatt Mazour; Omaha Central’s Xavier Graham, No. 64; Creighton Prep’s Jeremiah Stovall; and Creighton Prep’s Jack McLeay, No. 54. Front rows, starting from left: Omaha North’s Cole Bixler, No. 34; Omaha North’s Michael Decker, No. 78; Omaha North’s Calvin Strong, No. 5; Omaha North’s Jason Martin; Grand Island Central Catholic’s Youhanna Ghaifan; Millard North’s Adrrell Taylor, No. 27; Omaha North’s Marquise Lewis, No. 1; McCook’s Bryce Lyons, No. 21; and Omaha North’s Markell Vaughn, No. 22.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
In 2013, the All-Nebraska football and volleyball teams came together for a photo shoot, and the cover was designed to look like a Facebook page with the teams taking one big selfie.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
The 2012 All-Nebraska football team made a splash in the shark tunnel of the Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
Standing, from left: Luke McNitt, Kearney; DJ Foster, Lincoln Southeast; Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nick DeLuca, Millard North; Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Mike Milenkovich, Millard North; Bryce Sosnowski, Millard South; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Casey Sayles, Omaha North.
Middle row: Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Jordan Bellar, Norfolk Catholic; Clay Fisher Millard North; Isaac Aakre, Millard North; Matt Kraft, Millard South; Alec Ditoro, Papillion-La Vista; Jake Schlager, McCook; Lee Carhart, Creighton Prep; Freeman Coleman, Millard South.
Front row: Andy Bayne, Millard North; Trey Carr, Omaha Burke; Calvin Strong, Omaha North; Skyler Monaghan, Millard West; Devin Washington, Lincoln Southeast; RJ Urzendowski, Creighton Prep.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
With the Omaha skyline in the background, the 2011 All-Nebraska football team was "Standing Tall" at Pioneer Courage Park not far from the Omaha World-Herald building.
Bottom Row (from left): Tay Bender, RB, Lincoln Southwest; Isaac Aakre, RB, Millard North; Landon Arnold, OL, Millard North; Andrew Coppa, DL, Omaha Burke; Trey Foster, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Bo Liekhus, DB, Bellevue West.
Middle Row (from left): Darian Barrientos-Jackson, DB, Omaha Central; James Anderson, OL, Omaha Burke; Andy Janovich, LB, Gretna; Drew Farlee, K, Norfolk Catholic; Mike Minter Jr., DB, Lincoln North Star; Sam Cotton, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Devin Washington, RB, Lincoln Southeast; Sam Foltz, DB, Grand Island; Jeremy Callahan, P, Lexington; Robbie Lafour, OL, Lincoln Southeast; Jake Schany, LB, Blair; Jordan Nelson, RB, Omaha Burke; Ryker Fyfe, QB, Grand Island.
Top Row (from left): Jordan Brichacek, OL, Howells; Zach Oliver, WR, Omaha Burke; Terry Grigsby, DB, Omaha North; Drew Ott, LB, Giltner; Mike Shoff, OL, Cambridge.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
All-Nebraska football captains Jimmie Forsythe of Omaha Burke and Tyson Broekemeier of Aurora were the focus in 2010 during this shoot at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
The 2009 All-Nebraska football hopped aboard this old streetcar at the Durham Museum.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
There was "nothing pedestrian" about the 2008 All-Nebraska football team, which posed in front of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
Back row, from left, Tyrone Sellers of McCook, Corey Serrano of North Platte, Nathan Zook of Grand Island, Eric Koehlmoos of Pierce, Tyler Daake of Norfolk Catholic, Tyler Niederklein of Millard West, Charles Viers of Millard West, Josh Kage of Papillion-LaóVista, Jake Herweyer of Millard West, Cole Pensick of Lincoln Northeast, Jordan Hale of Millard South, Andrew Rodriguez of Aurora, James Davis of Omaha North, Jon Lechner of Prep, Scott Criss of Omaha Creighton Prep and C.J. Zimmerer of Omaha Gross. Front row, Matt Berry of McCook, Braden Taylor of Grand Island, Vinny Molina of Kearney, Kohlman Adema-Schulte of Millard West, Bryant Giles of Omaha North, Michael Burrus of Papillion-LaóVista South, Ronald Coleman of North, Tyler Seals of Bellevue West and Greg Hardin of Bellevue West.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
For the 2007 All-Nebraska football team, The World-Herald chose individual shots for the cover instead of the group photo, and the result was "Picture Perfect."
PHOTOS BY JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
No challenge was too steep for the "Rock Solid" 2006 All-Nebraska football team, who posed in front of a climbing wall at Dick's Sporting Goods.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
The 2005 All-Nebraska football team wore letterman jackets for the photo shoot instead of their jerseys.
Top, from left, Millard North's Corey Young, Lincoln Southwest's Ian Dike, Millard North's Adam Nelson, Bellevue West's Silas Fluellen, Omaha Central's D.J. Jones (back row), Millard North's Jeff Tarpinian, Kearney's Tony Green, Lincoln Southwest's Ben Martin, Bellevue West's Jeff Martin, Lincoln Southwest's Ollie Sloup, Papillion-LaVista's Kyle Dooley and McCook's Josh Cherry.
Bottom, from left, Omaha Benson's Anthony Williams, Kearney's Joey Rousseau, Lincoln Southwest's Andy Cotton, Omaha Burke's Ricky Henry, Omaha South's Philip Barrientos, Creighton Prep's Mark Waring, Omaha Burke's Alex Henery, Millard West's Brandon Pete, Omaha Burke's Travis Liechti, Millard North's Paul Homer, Omaha North's Aaron Terry and Millard West's Matt Leaders.
PHOTOS BY MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Nothing says football like rows of poinsettias. Those were the accents that went with this photo shoot for the 2004 All-Nebraska football team.
PHOTOS BY MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
