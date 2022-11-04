Omaha Westside scores big in second half to roll Lincoln Southwest

Trailing 21-14 at after two quarters, Omaha Westside had underdog Lincoln Southwest right where it wanted it.

The Class A No. 3-ranked Warriors dominated after halftime, outscoring Southwest 28-7 in a 42-28 win that sends Westside to its fourth consecutive Class A state semifinal.

Westside (10-1) set the second-half tone right away.

With Southwest (8-3) riding the momentum of a near-flawless first half, Westside forced a quick three-and-out, got the ball near midfield, and needed only a little more than three minutes to score the tying touchdown on Anthony Rezac's four-yard run.

This wasn't the first time Westside needed to go to work after halftime.

The Warriors trailed both Bellevue West and Millard North at the half in games earlier this season. They needed overtime to get past Millard South.

So no, it wasn't worry in the Westside locker room at the break.

"We got mad. And we came out and played angry. And that’s what we’ve got to do all the time," Westside coach Paul Limongi said "We knew we could take care of business. But we just needed to get angry a little bit. And we came out and played angry."

It showed.

After Westside tied the game, Southwest again went three-and-out inside its own 20, and a 19-yard punt set the Warriors up on the Southwest 36. Five plays later, it was 28-21.

A Southwest fourth down try was stopped short on its own 38 to start the fourth quarter. Less than three minutes later, 35-21.

And a negative 5-yard punt on Southwest's next series left the Warriors just 17 yards to go to make it a three-score game.

Southwest had just 24 yards of offense in the second half until the reserves took over for the game's final series.

"I kind of had a sense we'd stuff them right off the get-go, and we smacked them pretty good," Limongi said of the opening series in the third quarter. "And right after that series we kind of knew we'd be OK."

For the first 24 minutes, the Silver Hawks looked primed for an upset.

Head coach Andrew Sherman didn't hesitate to go for it on fourth-and-two from LSW's own 28-yard-line on the Silver Hawks' first series of the game, already trailing 7-0.

Southwest came up short, but a Brogan Ling interception inside the 10-yard line gave the Hawks a spark.

Southwest's offense followed with a 15-play, 72-yard drive that saw the Silver Hawks convert three fourth downs — the final one a 16-yard touchdown pass from Collin Fritton to Jackson Carpenter to tie the game.

With his team down 14-7, Ling recovered a fumble near midfield and Cal Newell capped a 46-yard drive with a two-yard TD run.

Then, a Westside punt and a Newell lightning strike as the senior running back bolted 61 yards for a score to put Southwest ahead 21-14 with 1:10 left in the first half.

"We were able to run the ball pretty well, and played catch in situations. Pretty tough, when we came out in the second half, to not be able to run the ball. That was pretty rough on us," Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said. "They did a good job of making second-half adjustments."

Newell had 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns by halftime, but was held to 21 yards on 10 carries in the second half. The senior finished the season with 1,559 yards and 20 scores.

Rezac ran for 119 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 85 yards and two more scores for Westside.