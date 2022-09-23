Omaha Westside stays unbeaten with win over Norfolk

Top-ranked Omaha Westside rolled to a 48-0 home win over Norfolk on Friday night.

The 5-0 Warriors scored less than a minute into the game following an interception by linebacker Christian Jones. Running back Jahmez Ross ​scored the first of his two touchdowns.

Westside led 14-0 after the first quarter and 31-0 at halftime. That advantage stretched to 41 points in the third quarter to trigger the running clock.

Place-kicker Tristan Alvano booted a pair of field goals and six extra points.

The Panthers fell to 3-2.

