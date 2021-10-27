Omaha Westside sweeps Fremont to advance to state volleyball tournament

Fremont led much of the first set but the Warriors rallied to get it tied at 22. A kill by Destiny Ndam-Simpson, a Tigers hitting error and a kill by Kensington TeKrony finished off the set for Westside.

The Tigers once again led much of the way in the second set, holding their final advantage at 21-20. But Westside scored the final five points with the help of strong serving by Simpson and two late kills from Laird.

One win from state, the Warriors left nothing to chance in the third. They sprinted to a 7-1 lead and cruised to a 15-point win, with Simpson pounding the final kill.

"When we're up 2-0 in a match, we say the third set is ours," Bowers said. "We came out hot and never let up."

Ndam-Simpson led the Warriors with 12 kills while Laird had 11. Madilyn Siebler chipped in six kills and setter Jocelyn Healy had 31 assists.

Siebler, the only senior starter, was thankful that she finally will be able to experience the state tourney.

"I can't put it into words, I'm so excited," she said. "Our program has come such a long way and I'm so proud of what we just accomplished."

Bowers said it was a team victory.