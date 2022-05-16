 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SWIMMING

Omaha Westside swimmer selected to represent U.S. at international meet

Omaha Westside swimmer Nate Germonprez has been selected to represent the United States in the 200 individual medley at an international invitational meet.

The Texas commit who swims for the iNspire Swim Club during the off-season will swim at the Mel Zajac Jr. Invitational. The meet will be conducted in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada June 3-5.

Germonprez, who will be a senior this fall, set the state high school record in the 200 freestyle lasat February and owns all eight of Westside's individual event school records.

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

