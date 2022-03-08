Omaha Westside swimming coach Doug Krecklow retires

Longtime Omaha Westside swimming coach Doug Krecklow announced Tuesday that he is retiring after 42 seasons leading the Warriors’ boys and girls programs.
He was named the National Federation of State High School Associations national swimming coach of the year in 2020.
MARK DAVIS, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Warriors won 20 state team titles with Krecklow at the helm, including 11 boys and nine girls. He is the only coach in state history who has had boys and girls teams with both titles in multiple seasons — 1984-86. Westside's most recent team championship was the 2012 girls' team title.
Krecklow, 70, also has worked with myriad athletes from other schools through club swimming, most recently Swim Omaha.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state swimming championships
From left: Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Teresa Cavanaugh, Gracie Cunningham, and Olivia Dendinger cheer with Elizabeth Ford (in water) after the 200 Yard Medley Relay during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers warm-up before the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Molly Von Seggern reacts to winning the 100 Yard Butterfly during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kalvin Hahn swims the 500 Yard Freestyle during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez swims the 200 Yard Freestyle during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Bella Livingston reacts to winning the 50 Yard Freestyle during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's John Watson swims in the 200 Yard IM during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Nathan Finnegan swims in the 200 Yard IM during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood swims the 100 Yard Freestyle during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kael Mlinek, left and Mason Schroeder celebrate a win in the 200 Yard Medley Relay during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kael Mlinek swims the 100 Yard Breaststroke during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kael Mlinek starts the 100 Yard Breaststroke during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Lia Murray swims the 100 Yard Backstroke during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Lia Murray swims the 100 Yard Backstroke during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Lia Murray, left, hugs Omaha Marian's Katy Foley after Murray won the 100 Yard Backstroke during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday. Foley came in 2nd.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods swims the 200 Yard Freestyle during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood swims the 200 Yard Freestyle during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Fremont coaches Shea Ahrens, Caden White,JJ Pelikan and David Struble shout to their swimmer during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger swims the 100 Yard Breaststroke during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jack Ellison reacts to winning the 500 Yard Freestyle during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods swims the 500 Yard Freestyle during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer celebrates a win in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
