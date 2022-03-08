 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SWIMMING

Omaha Westside swimming coach Doug Krecklow retires

  Updated
Longtime Omaha Westside swimming coach Doug Krecklow announced Tuesday that he is retiring after 42 seasons leading the Warriors’ boys and girls programs.

He was named the National Federation of State High School Associations national swimming coach of the year in 2020.

Krecklow

The Warriors won 20 state team titles with Krecklow at the helm, including 11 boys and nine girls. He is the only coach in state history who has had boys and girls teams with both titles in multiple seasons — 1984-86. Westside's most recent team championship was the 2012 girls' team title.

Krecklow, 70, also has worked with myriad athletes from other schools through club swimming, most recently Swim Omaha.

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

