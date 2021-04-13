Omaha Westside uses dominant ninth inning to defeat Bellevue West

It took extra innings Tuesday night to decide the game between two of the top teams in the state.
Omaha Westside scored five in the top of the ninth to defeat host Bellevue West 11-6. The third-ranked Warriors moved to 13-5 while the second-ranked Thunderbirds, who had won 11 in a row, fell to 14-2.
Westside sent eight to the plate in that final inning to finally secure the win. Dalton Bargo and Kutty George each drove in runs before Simon Stover unloaded a three-run homer.
“Both teams battled out there,” Bellevue West coach Jason Shockey said. “We both had our chances.”
The Thunderbirds grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first but couldn’t hold it. Tyler Vanderwerken had a two-run double and Gage Allen followed with an RBI single.
The Warriors struck back in the fourth when RJ Gunderson belted his first varsity home run. His two-run shot over the left-field fence drew Westside within 3-2.
“It was a really fitting hit for him,” Warriors coach Otis Seals said. “He shows up 30 minutes early for batting practice and then stays late.”
Gunderson said he got the high fastball he was looking for.
“I hit it pretty good,” he said. “Thank goodness for the wind because I think that helped, too.”
Bellevue West extended its lead in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Jaxon Jelkin. Westside responded with a run in the fifth and went ahead with two more in the sixth on a two-run single by Brett Thorell.
The Warriors’ 5-4 lead was short lived as Bellevue West tied it in the sixth on an RBI double by Daniel Lester.
Westside went back ahead in the top of the seventh on Gunderson’s RBI single but the Thunderbirds tied it once again in the bottom of the inning. The Warriors were one strike away from victory but Carson Wright delivered a run-scoring single to right to force extra innings.
After a scoreless eighth that saw both teams turn double plays, Westside broke the game open in the ninth.
Kadyn VanHill picked up the win in relief of starter Ty Madison, who went six innings.
“I thought Ty showed real mental toughness after giving up those three early runs,” Seals said. “He settled down and gave us a chance to battle back.”
Both teams will return to action Thursday in the first round of the Metro Conference tournament.
Omaha Westside (13-5)...000 212 105—11 8 1
Bellevue West (14-2).......300 101 100— 6 14 3
W: VanHill. L: Jelkin. 2B: BW, Vanderwerken, Lester, HR: OW, Gunderson, Stover.
