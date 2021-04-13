Omaha Westside uses dominant ninth inning to defeat Bellevue West

It took extra innings Tuesday night to decide the game between two of the top teams in the state.

Omaha Westside scored five in the top of the ninth to defeat host Bellevue West 11-6. The third-ranked Warriors moved to 13-5 while the second-ranked Thunderbirds, who had won 11 in a row, fell to 14-2.

Westside sent eight to the plate in that final inning to finally secure the win. Dalton Bargo and Kutty George each drove in runs before Simon Stover unloaded a three-run homer.

“Both teams battled out there,” Bellevue West coach Jason Shockey said. “We both had our chances.”

The Thunderbirds grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first but couldn’t hold it. Tyler Vanderwerken had a two-run double and Gage Allen followed with an RBI single.

The Warriors struck back in the fourth when RJ Gunderson belted his first varsity home run. His two-run shot over the left-field fence drew Westside within 3-2.

“It was a really fitting hit for him,” Warriors coach Otis Seals said. “He shows up 30 minutes early for batting practice and then stays late.”

Gunderson said he got the high fastball he was looking for.