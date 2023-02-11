GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — While Carter Ruse was scoring 32 points — tied for sixth on the tournament’s scoring list — Taylan Vetrovsky shut down the Bison’s leading scorer in Freeman’s 61-47 win over Central City in Saturday’s Heartland Hoops Classic.

Ayden Zikmund was held to six points, 15 under his season average.

“Taylan played him as well as anybody has this year,’’ Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin said. “He stayed into him. His length took away some shots. His energy allowed us to get our feet there in the second quarter.”

Ruse scored 25 points after halftime for the Class C-2 No. 4 Falcons (22-1). Kenai Kearney led C-1 No. 5 Central City (20-3) with 13.

Freeman (22-1)......... 9 14 18 20 — 61

Central City (20-32)... 12 9 7 19 — 47

F: Carter Ruse 32, Hayden Jennings 12, Carter Niles 9, Taylan Vetrovsky 6, Easton Buss 2.

CC: Kenai Kearney 13, Clark Brown 9, Ashton Gragg 9, Dylan Pfeifer 7, Ayden Zikmund 6, Blake Jensen 3.

Wahoo 58, North Platte 51

Marcus Glock had 16 of his 19 points in the second half for Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo (20-1), which trailed unranked Class A North Platte after the first and second quarters.

River Johnston had 22 points and Jesse Mauch 19 for the Bulldogs (13-7), whose nine-game winning streak ended.

Wahoo (20-1)........… 7 14 18 19 — 58

North Platte (13-6)… 14 9 15 13 — 51

W: Marcus Glock 19, Owen Hancock 11, Anthony Simon 7, Garrett Grandgenett 7, Kamron Kasischke 5, Trey Simon 5, Benji Nelson 4

NP: River Johnston 22, Jesse Mauch 19, Carter Kelley 4, Daniel Shea 4, Caleb Kincaid 2.

Platteview 54, Grand Island 37

Trey Moseman had a game-high 19 points, making five 3-pointers, while taking advantage of Connor Millikan’s 10 assists in a first triple-double for the state’s No. 2 all-time scorer.

Millikan, who has a partially torn meniscus in his left knee, had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Trojans (18-4), ranked fourth in Class B, outscored Class A’s Islanders 24-4 in the third quarter while making seven of 11 treys — three apiece by Moseman and Millikan.

Mukadi Mukoma’s 11 points paced 4-17 Grand Island.

Grand Island (4-17)... 14 14 14 5 — 37

Platteview (18-4.......... 7 15 24 8 — 54

GI: Mukadi Mukoma 11, Riley Plummer 9, Kazadi Mukoma 8, Colton Marsh 4, Bode Albers 3, Reid Kelly 2.

P: Trey Moseman 19, Connor Millikan 16, Alex Draper 9, Reiman Zebert 6, Ezra Stewart 4.

Grand Island Central Catholic 45, Gordon-Rushville 34

Class C-2’s No. 9 team fell behind the Crusaders, who at 8-13 have played a wicked schedule, 25-11 at halftime and never mounted a strong comeback. Ishmael Nadir had a game-high 14 points for GICC.

Gordon-Rushville (13-4)....................... 7 4 11 12 — 34

Grand Island Central Catholic (8-13)... 14 11 9 11 — 45

GR: Jace Nelson 11, Ellis Livingston 9, Keenan Schwarting 7, Carter Anderson 4, Logan Slama 3

GICC: Ishmael Nadir 14, Thomas Birch 12, Bowdie Fox 10, Thomas Libal 6, Jacob Stegman 3.

Omaha Westside 62, Real Salt Lake 56

Class A No. 7 Omaha Westside (14-6) blanked Real Salt Lake for four minutes in the fourth quarter, after falling into a 51-51 tie, for a 62-56 win at the Heartland Hoops Classic.

Tate Odvody had 17 points and Kevin Stubblefield 15.

Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years 2022: Industrial strength 2021: Showstoppers 2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska 2019: Masterpiece 2018: Monumental 2017: Royal Court 2016: Hang Time 2015: Shooting Stars 2014: Full-court Press 2013: All-Shake 2012: Old School 2011: Showstoppers 2010: Good to the End 2009: From All Directions 2008: Rare Collection 2007: Big Game 2006: A Cut Above 2005: All-State Oasis