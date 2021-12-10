Omaha Westside will find out what its wrestlers are made of at Council Bluffs Classic

The good vibes around the Omaha Westside wrestling program may have little to do with success on the mat.

But make no mistake, Westside coach Michael Jernigan says, the team’s success on the mat has everything to do with good vibes.

“It’s almost like the old hippie days,” Jernigan cracked. “And it just spreads.”

A team already expected to be among the top contenders in the state has gotten a boost from the school’s added emphasis on sports psychology.

In recent years, Jernigan said, the focus has shifted to more of the proper nutrition and mindset aspects of the sport.

And it isn’t exclusive to wrestling.

Jernigan, also an assistant coach for a Westside football team that has played in three straight state title games, credits the buy-in of the entire Westside athletic department in helping to facilitate the positive momentum that his wrestling program has benefited from.