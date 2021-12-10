Omaha Westside will find out what its wrestlers are made of at Council Bluffs Classic

The good vibes around the Omaha Westside wrestling program may have little to do with success on the mat.
But make no mistake, Westside coach Michael Jernigan says, the team’s success on the mat has everything to do with good vibes.
“It’s almost like the old hippie days,” Jernigan cracked. “And it just spreads.”
A team already expected to be among the top contenders in the state has gotten a boost from the school’s added emphasis on sports psychology.
In recent years, Jernigan said, the focus has shifted to more of the proper nutrition and mindset aspects of the sport.
And it isn’t exclusive to wrestling.
Jernigan, also an assistant coach for a Westside football team that has played in three straight state title games, credits the buy-in of the entire Westside athletic department in helping to facilitate the positive momentum that his wrestling program has benefited from.
“We’ve gotten some good wrestlers because of the successes of other sports that we have here,” he said. “Once football is over, the kids still have that character and that culture. And they just carry it over to our other sports. Every sport is doing things very similarly, using common language. It has helped tremendously.
“There’s just a lot of great things going on at Westside.”
With the most returning state tournament points in Class A, Jernigan and company begin the season as a unanimous No. 2 behind only three-time defending champion Millard South.
The Westside lineup features 11 in NEWrestle’s preseason top 10 in each weight class, including a trio of returning medalists each ranked second.
“There’s tons of excitement,” Jernigan said. “We’re also excited to see where we’re at. This weekend, we’re going to find out what we’re made of.”
The early-season progress report comes in the form of the Council Bluffs Classic, a two-day tournament beginning Friday at the Mid-America Center.
More than 40 teams are anticipated, including four that are ranked in the top 50 nationally. Expected in the field are the top four teams from Nebraska’s Class A, Class B No. 1 Bennington and the top three teams in Iowa’s Class 3-A, that state’s largest class.
Four weight classes are slated to have at least two wrestlers in the national rankings.
“For the majority of our team, this will be the biggest tournament that they’ll ever be in,” Jernigan said. “Hopefully we take the experience from this weekend, so that when we walk out at the state tournament, 17,000 people in the stands isn’t a shock for us.”
The group Westside will take expects to compete for the top spot, something the program hasn’t always been able to say.
February’s state tournament will mark 45 years since the last top-three team finish for the Warriors. They’ve had just a pair of individual gold medalists — both in 2017 — in the past two decades.
Last season’s eighth-place team showing was Westside’s best since 2000. In between, the average state tournament finish was 21st.
And yet here are this year’s Warriors, ready to knock down the door and see what’s on the other side.
“It’s been really exciting to be a part of,” junior Logan Edwards said. “We have such a family aspect at every tournament. If you lose, you’re going to get picked back up.”
Edwards is included in the Warriors’ trio near the top of the rankings. After a third-place finish as a sophomore, he’s chasing a title at 113 pounds. And he epitomizes Westside’s positive momentum.
“You have to kick the smile off his face,” Jernigan said. “The kid absolutely loves what he does.”
Fellow junior Michael Myers, who also finished third a season ago, brings a bit of the bulldog to the lineup.
Affectionately nicknamed “Shark,” Myers finds a different zone when he’s on the mat.
“His eyes get real big and his pupils are dilated and he’s focused on wrestling his best match,” Jernigan said. “He goes out and battles every time. I’m glad he’s on my side.”
And then there’s 195-pound Cole Haberman, who lost a decision in the gold medal match last season. The senior provides more of the vocal leader for the Warriors, bringing “balance” to the team, Jernigan said.
On the mat, where Haberman will wrestle at 220 this season, he’s not your typical big man.
“You remember those cartoon dust balls?” Jernigan said. “That’s kind of what his matches look like. It’s a tussle and then one comes out on top, usually him. You know you’re going to get a full six minutes with him.”
Haberman acknowledged that seeing Westside near the top of the rankings is nice, but he’s quick to draw on a lesson from his older brother.
“He always told me that rankings don’t matter,” Haberman said. “You can look at rankings however you want to look at them. But it comes down to who wants it more. It’s all about who is putting in the work.”