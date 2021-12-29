Omaha Westside will take on Bellevue West in Metro Holiday boys tournament final

Creighton-bound Jasen Green had 26 points for Millard North and Nick Dolezal 13.

Millard North (8-1) owned an 80-67 neutral-court win over the Warriors from a season-opening tournament final in Columbus.

Bellevue West (9-1) was better equipped with its depth than Central to handle the rapid pace of the first half, which ended with the Eagles ahead 43-38 but PJ Davis and Loyola-bound Jay Dawson playing all 16 minutes

“We were more active and they were a little fatigued," West coach Doug Woodard said. “Yet we couldn’t take as much advantage of it as should have in the third quarter. Too many missed shots at the rim.”

Kyle is a 6-foot-8 senior who’s signed with South Dakota State. He had his second double-double of the month.

“He’s going to have games like this all the time," Dotzler said. “I expect them throughout the season. Just his presence in the middle, even when he’s not blocking the shot.”