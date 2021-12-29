Omaha Westside will take on Bellevue West in Metro Holiday boys tournament final

Omaha Westside wasn’t about to let another Bellevue West-Millard North showdown occur.
The No. 3 Warriors (9-1) outplayed defending Metro and state champion Millard North in the fourth quarter for a 74-61 semifinal victory and a spot in the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament final for the first time since they were champions in 2003-04.
Top-ranked Bellevue West will be their Friday opponent. Josiah Dotzler had 27 points and William Kyle 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as West held off No. 6 Omaha Central 72-69.
No. 2 Millard North’s last lead was 52-51. Logan Wilson, Westside’s tallest player at 6-foot-7, hadn’t scored but made a 3 and CJ Mitchell followed with a basket for Westside’s first four-point lead.
The Warriors went ahead 63-54 on a basket by Tate Odvody and a free throw from Mitchell, with Odvody getting the offensive rebound with 2:55 left.
The dagger for Westside was Odvody’s 3, for a 68-59 lead. Reggie Thomas got him the ball after snagging a missed free throw by Mitchell that Millard North coach Tim Cannon unsuccessfully argued didn’t hit the rim and the dean of the conference was whistled for a technical.
Odvody led Westside with 22 points, 15 coming after halftime. Mitchell had 14, all in the second half, and Chandler Meeks had kept the Warriors going in the first half when he scored 13 of his 17.
Creighton-bound Jasen Green had 26 points for Millard North and Nick Dolezal 13.
Millard North (8-1) owned an 80-67 neutral-court win over the Warriors from a season-opening tournament final in Columbus.
Bellevue West (9-1) was better equipped with its depth than Central to handle the rapid pace of the first half, which ended with the Eagles ahead 43-38 but PJ Davis and Loyola-bound Jay Dawson playing all 16 minutes
“We were more active and they were a little fatigued," West coach Doug Woodard said. “Yet we couldn’t take as much advantage of it as should have in the third quarter. Too many missed shots at the rim.”
Kyle is a 6-foot-8 senior who’s signed with South Dakota State. He had his second double-double of the month.
“He’s going to have games like this all the time," Dotzler said. “I expect them throughout the season. Just his presence in the middle, even when he’s not blocking the shot.”
Central has been prone to soft quarters, and getting only eight in the third meant the Eagles (7-2) were playing from behind in the fourth quarter. They were within three when Chris McCants came off the bench for a 3 off an offensive rebound with 56 seconds left.
Dotzler went 1 of 2 and Jaxon Stueve 2 of 2 at the line for a six-point cushion before the Eagles threw in a 3 before the buzzer.
Omaha Westside (9-1)....12 21 14 27—74
Millard North (8-1)..........21 13 13 14—63
OW: Tate Odvody 22, Chandler Meeks 17, CJ Mitchell 14, Reggie Thomas 5, Logan Wilson 4, Charlie Davis 5, Caleb Benning 2, Payson Gillespie 5.
MN: Jasen Green 26, Nick Dolezal 13, Elijah Gaeth 7, Neal Mosser 6, David Harmon 4, Isaiah McMorris 5.
Bellevue West (9-1)......19 19 17 17—72
Omaha Central (7-2).....24 19 8 18—69
BW: Josiah Dotzler 27, William Kyle 18, John Mitchell 9, Jaxon Stueve 6, TK Barnett 5, Jaden Jackson 3, Jadyn Cascio Jensen 2, Evan Inselman 2.
OC: PJ Davis 25, Jay Dawson 20, DeOmbre Brodie 7, Keah Paljor 7, J’Dyn Bullion 4, Chris McCants 3.
Consolation games
OMAHA SOUTH 70, OMAHA BURKE 27
T’Andre Perkins, Don’Tryl Nunn-Love, Isaiah Jackson and Aric Thomas each had 12 points for South, which outscored the Bulldogs 44-6 in the middle quarters.
Omaha South (4-4)....16 25 19 10—70
Omaha Burke (1-6)...10 4 2 11—27
OS: T’Andre Perkins 12, Don’Tryl Nunn-Love 12, Isaiah Jackson 12, Aric Thomas 12, Jacob Martin 8, Treyvon Griggs 5, Deandre Harper 4, Rickey Loftin 3, Rondel Woodard 2.
OB: Leo Kohll 7, Doug Morrow 5, Dakora Davis 5, Henry Emsick 3, Zeb Svoboda 2, Marcus Buchanan 2, Graham Ingram 2, David Boatman 1.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 52, MILLARD WEST 31
Daniel Brocaille’s 20 points paced the Titans (5-3), who had 10 players score.
Papillion-LV South (5-3)...11 11 20 10—52
Millard West (3-4)...............5 4 11 11—31
PS: Daniel Brocaille 20, Reece Kircher 8, Ian Medeck 5, Brecken Miller 3, Tommy Goecke 3, Tyler Mackling 3, Andrew Peterson 3, Devyn Jones 3, Bryson Bahl 2, Aiden Miller 2.
MW: Trace Thaden 15, Peyton Moore 7, Avery Moore 5, Cole Kirchner 2, Jaidyn Gaius 2.
Heartland finals
With the Metro taking a day off because UNO’s women are playing UMKC at 6 p.m., Thursday afternoon for yours truly will be spent at the Heartland Conference finals at Lincoln Southeast.
Lincoln Pius X will be in both games. At 2 p.m., the Thunderbolt girls play Fremont after beating the Tigers earlier this month. At 3:45 p.m., the Bolt boys draw undefeated Lincoln Northeast.
Six overtimes
Hartington Cedar Catholic and Auburn played the equivalent of seven quarters to settle their Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout semifinal in Wayne. It required six overtimes – 24 extra minutes – before Cedar won 71-69.
The state record is seven OTs. Winnebago beat Allen 67-65 in 1974 (21 minutes when extra periods were 3 minutes). Paxton won a state tournament semifinal in 1922, purportedly starting with four five-minute periods followed by three of one minute (23 total).