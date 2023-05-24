NORFOLK, Neb. — Omaha Westside won its first Class A boys golf title since 1989.
The Warriors, with their top four golfers shooting 73 or better Wednesday at Norfolk Country Club, shot a final-round 280 to beat Lincoln Southeast and Omaha Creighton Prep by 19 strokes. Low scores were helped out by lift, clean and place rules in place for the second straight day.
Porter Topp was the first Westside golfer since Joe Sloan in 1971 to be individual champion. Topp's final-round 68, with a birdie on the par-5 18th, let the UNO-bound senior finish at 6-under 138. One stroke behind was Westside sophomore Trevor Gutschewski, with teammate Jackson Benge tied with Lincoln Southeast's Gavin Gerch for third.
It was the first 1-2-3 finish at state by one team since Prep in 2013.
Westside trailed Southeast by four after the first round. First-round individual leader Sam Vocelka of Millard North closed with a 79 to tie for sixth.
Stu Pospisil
Reporter - High school sports
Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com
