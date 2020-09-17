Omaha Westside's boys tennis is on a roll after winning second invitational in a week

Omaha Westside’s boys tennis team hadn’t won an invitational team title in Jordane Warkentin’s first three seasons as coach.
But on Thursday, the Warriors won their second invitational in less than a week as they claimed the eight-team Millard North Invitational. Westside finished with 52 points, while Millard West, Papillion-La Vista and Papio South were next with 47 each.
“We’re on a good roll right now, a lot of momentum,” said Warkentin, whose squad also won the nine-team Fremont Invite last Saturday. “It’s been a big step forward. We’ve been improving every year.”
Westside has been getting contributions from all four spots in its lineup. On Thursday, junior Clark Rue reached the No. 1 singles final before losing to two-time defending state champion Ethan Neil of Papillion-La Vista, while freshman AJ Shefsky improved to 11-0 this season by winning 2 singles. Both Westside doubles teams placed third.
“The puzzle pieces are fitting together right now,” Warkentin said. “We’ve always been strong in one or two areas, but this year everyone’s stepping into their roles and filling those spots we’ve kind of been lacking in.”
Rue played 1 doubles with Alex Kugler last season, while Shefsky has filled in at 2 singles with Josh Rosenblatt out with an injury — Rosenblatt was third at state in 2 singles last October.
Westside now will prepare for Monday’s 20-team Papillion-La Vista Invitational, which annually draws the top teams in Class A.
“This is exactly where we want to be right now,” Warkentin said. “We’ve played some tough competition is duals and we’re excited to see some of the Lincoln schools at the invite.”
Millard West had both its doubles teams in Thursday’s finals. The No. 1 team of Tanner Klahn and Fletcher Kuper earned an 8-4 win over Papio South’s Daniel Brocaille and Nolan Ray, while Papio’s Jackson Vetter and Jacob Imig edged Millard West’s Owen Seim and Palmer Wright 8-6 in the 2 doubles final.
RESULTS
Team scores: Omaha Westside 52, Millard West 47, Papillion-La Vista 47, Papio South 47, Millard North 44, Millard South 31, Norfolk 23, Columbus 21.
Individual top four: No. 1 singles: 1, Ethan Neil, PL, def. Clark Rue, OW, 8-1. 3, Ian Lewis, PS, def. Jalan Zhu, MN, 8-4. No. 2 singles: 1, AJ Shefsky, OW, def. Ashton Halat, MN, 8-5. 3, Rami Hanash, MW, def. Brayden Curtis, PS, 8-4. No. 1 doubles: 1, Tanner Klahn-Fletcher Kuper, MW, def. Daniel Brocaille-Nolan Ray, PS, 8-4. 3, Jake Bonnett-Alex Kugler, OW, def. Allan Muinov-Connor Gharst, MN, 8-6. No. 2 doubles: 1, Jackson Vetter-Jacob Imig, PL, def. Owen Seim-Palmer Wright, MW, 8-6. 3, Thomas Pate-Zev Gordman, OW, def. Arjun Anugole-Akhil Ganti, MN, 8-2.
