Omaha Westside's boys tennis is on a roll after winning second invitational in a week

Omaha Westside’s boys tennis team hadn’t won an invitational team title in Jordane Warkentin’s first three seasons as coach.

But on Thursday, the Warriors won their second invitational in less than a week as they claimed the eight-team Millard North Invitational. Westside finished with 52 points, while Millard West, Papillion-La Vista and Papio South were next with 47 each.

“We’re on a good roll right now, a lot of momentum,” said Warkentin, whose squad also won the nine-team Fremont Invite last Saturday. “It’s been a big step forward. We’ve been improving every year.”

Westside has been getting contributions from all four spots in its lineup. On Thursday, junior Clark Rue reached the No. 1 singles final before losing to two-time defending state champion Ethan Neil of Papillion-La Vista, while freshman AJ Shefsky improved to 11-0 this season by winning 2 singles. Both Westside doubles teams placed third.

“The puzzle pieces are fitting together right now,” Warkentin said. “We’ve always been strong in one or two areas, but this year everyone’s stepping into their roles and filling those spots we’ve kind of been lacking in.”