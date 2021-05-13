 Skip to main content
Omaha Westside's Cole Payton named Nebraska's Gatorade football player of the year
Omaha Westside's Cole Payton named Nebraska's Gatorade football player of the year

Cole Payton

Cole Payton threw for 1,704 yards and 22 touchdowns and ran for 1,029 yards and 17 touchdowns in leading the Warriors to the Class A state championship.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

All-Nebraska quarterback and co-captain Cole Payton of Omaha Westside is the state’s Gatorade football player of the year. It’s a first-time honor for a Westside player.

Payton, who signed with North Dakota State, threw for 1,704 yards and 22 touchdowns and ran for 1,029 yards and 17 touchdowns in leading the Warriors (12-0) to the Class A state championship. He carries a 3.75 GPA.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

