Omaha Westside's Cole Payton named Nebraska's Gatorade football player of the year

Papillion-La Vista South K, 5-8, 175, Sr.
Topped Class A with nine field goals, including a 52-yarder and three more longer than 40.
Reflecting on 2020: My senior football season was nothing like I would have ever imagined it to be. Not knowing if you are going to get the opportunity to play each week is hard. This year, I never knew what to expect. In my first three years of high school, I anticipated senior season to live up to all of the hype. Playing in front of thousands of people and just being the best possible year of football. Even though the year didn't live up to my expectations, I was still grateful to get the opportunity to play the sport I love and to be able to go out and compete. I tried to make the most out of everything and control what I could control. That's all you can do.
Coach Tim Clemenger: One of our kids that is semi-overlooked is our MVP. Trent was a three-year starter for us, team captain, and carries a 3.93 GPA. He is also a three-sport varsity athlete. He starts at second base on our baseball team and contributes as a point guard on our varsity basketball team. He sincerely maximizes every cell in his body day in and day out.
Trent was also a very consistent rugby-style punter for us. He averaged 35 yards a punt and nine of those punts were downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line (second most in Class A).
I would be remiss if I didn't also mention that he was the quarterback of our defense as our free safety. He made all of the calls and got us in the best position possible. Because of his intelligence, experience, and instincts, Trent was a coach on the field. He recorded 63 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He is a great, humble, hard-working kid who we will miss dearly after graduation.