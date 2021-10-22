Omaha Westside's Erin Mardi plays her first varsity game as Warriors defeat Benson

Westside junior Erin Mardi isn’t the first girl to play high school football in Nebraska history, but she hopes to be the harbinger of more to come.

She took the field as a varsity player for the first time Friday night as her Omaha Westside team won 59-8 at Omaha Benson, playing kickoff team and getting a snap at her primary position, receiver.

“It means a lot because I grew up watching (Westside) varsity,” Mardi said. “I’ve always wanted just to be on the field and see what it’s like in person, and now that I have, it’s the best feeling in the world.”

Mardi, one of two females in the Warrior program along with freshman Piper Zatechka, received her varsity jersey last a Thursday during a bye week.​

