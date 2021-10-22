 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Westside's Erin Mardi plays her first varsity game as Warriors defeat Benson
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Omaha Westside's Erin Mardi plays her first varsity game as Warriors defeat Benson

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

Westside junior Erin Mardi isn’t the first girl to play high school football in Nebraska history, but she hopes to be the harbinger of more to come.

She took the field as a varsity player for the first time Friday night as her Omaha Westside team won 59-8 at Omaha Benson, playing kickoff team and getting a snap at her primary position, receiver.

“It means a lot because I grew up watching (Westside) varsity,” Mardi said. “I’ve always wanted just to be on the field and see what it’s like in person, and now that I have, it’s the best feeling in the world.”

Mardi, one of two females in the Warrior program along with freshman Piper Zatechka, received her varsity jersey last a Thursday during a bye week.​

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert