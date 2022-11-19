Omaha Westside's 'glue guy' Curt Cubrich leading Warriors into Class A final

When Paul Limongi came to Omaha Westside, Curt Cubrich already was in the coach’s sights as the team’s glue guy.

"From watching him last year and just by scouting him last year when we were getting ready to play him in the playoffs, I knew that this kid was pretty special," said Limongi, who previously was at Omaha Burke.

"When you meet him, you know that you're going to get a leader, you’re going to get a guy of high character, you're going to get someone who's going to do things right on or off the field and he doesn't matter if it's popular. He just matters if it's right or wrong."

Cubrich has led the Warriors to their fourth consecutive Class A championship game. They meet undefeated Gretna at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium.

Westside is 1-2 in those finals. It was skunked 35-0 by Bellevue West in the snow at the stadium in 2019. It beat Elkhorn South 37-21 in a home game that ended the 2020 COVID-19 season. It lost 7-3 to Gretna in Lincoln last year.

"After having that sour taste in our mouths last year, after that loss, always a dream senior year to come back and being able to make it back there and have a chance at the guys you lost to," Cubrich said.

Limongi said Cubrich is the guy who teammates lean on for support and encouragement.

"He's always there to help out and leads by example," the coach said. "He's also very vocal, works extremely hard, never comes off the field. He's the glue that that holds everything together."

The running back/linebacker, who’s 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, has 10 touchdowns, nine by rushing, while gaining 540 yards on 68 carries. His 90 total tackles share the team lead with Robert Ryan.

Cubrich said there are some philosophical differences in how Westside approaches offense and, especially, defense with its new coach. The defense is more bent on being the hammer, a physical team.

"As much as it wasn't as much of an emphasis last year, I think we've really implemented dominating our will on the other team," he said. "And then on offense, we have a lot of weapons this year. And so it's really just been maximizing what we can do and not playing down anyone. And as hard as you can every play."

Like any team that came up short the prior year in a championship game, Westside has “Unfinished Business” as its motto.

"We were a yard away. It’s been about one yard," he said. ​