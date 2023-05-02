He’s not all the way back from an early-season injury, but at 95%, Jaylen Lloyd is still gold.

At Tuesday’s Metro Conference track and field championships, the Husker football signee set Omaha Westside’s school record in the boys triple jump at 48-8 (wind-aided).

He also qualified fifth for Wednesday’s final in the 100 meters, the first time he lined up in the blocks this season.

“I definitely think I could have gotten 50 today, but it’s good to see that I’m getting back healthy,’’ Lloyd said.

Lloyd was the gold medalist in both events last year at the state meet, when he was at Omaha Central.

At Westside, he was All-Nebraska in football and garnered the Husker football offer before missing the end of the Warriors’ state-championship run with a high ankle sprain.

At his first track practice, he hurt a hamstring. He missed several meets before jumping only at the Kansas Relays.

“I was kind of down on myself a little bit, and my dad kept reminding me you have a lot more things beyond high school,’’ Lloyd said. “So I just stayed patient.”

Amari Laing of Millard South had the only meet-record performance. The senior moved into second on the all-time chart in the girls long jump with a wind-aided 20-2¼, a half-inch behind the 20-2¾ by Omaha North’s LaQue Moen-Davis.

Two-time Metro champion Lademi Davies of Westside had a personal-best 19-10½ to be second on the season chart and fourth all-time.

Millard West’s Jack Witte took the state lead in the boys 800 at 1:53.62. The Wildcats lead the boys team standings going into Wednesday’s 3 p.m. start with field events. Elkhorn South leads the girls standings.

BOYS

Team scoring (after six events): Millard West 43, Millard South 36, Omaha Westside 27, Elkhorn South 25, Omaha Creighton Prep 21, Gretna 19, Bellevue West 18, Papillion-LaVista South 14, Omaha Central 11, Omaha Burke 11, Millard North 5, Papillion-La Vista South 4.

400: 1, Asher Jenkins, BW, 49.19. 2, Christian Lanphier, OCP, 49.39. 3, Mason Swaney, MW, 49.54. 800: 1, Jack Witte, MW, 1:53.62. 2, Reed Emsick, Obke, 1:55.21. 3, Dennis Chapman, OCP, 1:56.10. 3,200: Luke Johnson, ES, 9:34.71. 2, Piercze Marshall, MW, 9:35.70. 3, Connor Reeson, G, 9:38.01. Discus: 1, Caiden Fredrick, PS, 180-2. 2, J’dyn Bullion, BW, 178-11. 3, Barrett Luce, MS, 159-0. Triple jump: 1, Jaylen Lloyd, OW, 48-8. 2, Cory Vaughn, OW, 46-9½. 3, Andrew Brown, OC, 45-8½. Pole vault: 1, Zach Vanicek, MS, 14-0. 2, Dylan Headrick, MS, 13-6. 3, Liam McGlynn, ES, 13-6.

GIRLS

Team scoring (through six events): Elkhorn South 49, Papillion-La Vista South 47, Gretna 34, Millard West 19, Papillion-La Vista 17, Omaha Westside 16, Millard South 14, Millard North 11, Omaha Burke 8, Bellevue West 8, Omaha Northwest 5, Omaha North 4, Omaha South 2.

400: 1, Katie Shafer, PS, 58.04. 2, Brooke Rose, G, 59.60. 3, Maggie Madsen, ES, 60.30. 800: 1, Kaitlyn Swartz, PS, 2:20.64. 2, Rose, 2:20.79. 3, Jaci Sievers, ES, 2:21.54. 3,200: 1, Sievers, 10:40.64. 2, Claire White, OW, 10:54.11. 3, Isabelle Hartnett, MW, 11:23.51. Shot: 1, Elle Heckenlively, G, 40-5¼. 2, Jalecia Williams, OBke, 38-9. 3, Lauren Medeck, PS, 38-7½. High jump: 1, EJ Brown, 5-7. 2, tie, Heckenlively, Morgan Bode, PS, 5-3. Long jump: 1, Amari Laing, MS, 20-2¼ (meet record, betters 19-11 by LaQue Moen-Davis, ON, 2010). 2, Lademi Davies, OW, 19-10½. 3, Zaidah Lightener, PS, 19-2.​