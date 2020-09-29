Omaha Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna wins record-tying third Metro Conference title

Kaitlyn Hanna won her record-tying third Metro Conference girls golf title Tuesday.

Katie Ruge made her work for it.

The two juniors engaged in the best scoring duel ever in the conference meet at Elmwood Park. Omaha Westside’s Hanna matched the tournament record of par 68 with two birdies and two bogeys. Millard North’s Ruge was three strokes back with a 70 that was the best runner-up score in the tournament’s 50 years.

Hanna had to catch up to Ruge, who was at 5-under-par after eight holes. The Mustang birdied the first two holes, then strung together three more birdies on holes 6 through 8 to open a four-stroke lead on Hanna, who birdied the first hole and parred the next seven while paired with Ruge and Papillilon-La Vista’s Sydney Taake.

“Golf is such a mental game but it's just really it's a long round so you have to just be able to pace yourself throughout,’’ Hanna said. “I knew I was going to get a few putts to fall later in the round so just minimizing bogey was what I was kind of going for.”

Ruge said thoughts of a low score didn’t get to her. She double-bogeyed the ninth hole, yet still went to the back nine at 3-under and leading Hanna by three.