Omaha Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna wins record-tying third Metro Conference title

Kaitlyn Hanna won her record-tying third Metro Conference girls golf title Tuesday.
Katie Ruge made her work for it.
The two juniors engaged in the best scoring duel ever in the conference meet at Elmwood Park. Omaha Westside’s Hanna matched the tournament record of par 68 with two birdies and two bogeys. Millard North’s Ruge was three strokes back with a 70 that was the best runner-up score in the tournament’s 50 years.
Hanna had to catch up to Ruge, who was at 5-under-par after eight holes. The Mustang birdied the first two holes, then strung together three more birdies on holes 6 through 8 to open a four-stroke lead on Hanna, who birdied the first hole and parred the next seven while paired with Ruge and Papillilon-La Vista’s Sydney Taake.
“Golf is such a mental game but it's just really it's a long round so you have to just be able to pace yourself throughout,’’ Hanna said. “I knew I was going to get a few putts to fall later in the round so just minimizing bogey was what I was kind of going for.”
Ruge said thoughts of a low score didn’t get to her. She double-bogeyed the ninth hole, yet still went to the back nine at 3-under and leading Hanna by three.
“I was still going shot by shot, hole by hole,’’ said Ruge, who won the state women’s match-play championship in July. “I kind of got some bad breaks, clipped a few trees. I didn't quite shoot the back nine that I wanted.”
Hanna birdied the par-4 15th to go back under par, but bogeyed the par-4 17th to end up with a 68 that tied Katie Etter of Omaha Bryan/Mercy in 1999 for the tournament record.
The winner is the Metro’s fourth three-time champion, following MichelleUher of Millard South (1988-90), Lindsey Huebert of Omaha Marian (2000-02) and Nia Station of Omaha Burke (2013-14, 2016).
“Katie’s a great player and so’s Sydney, and they played great today,’’ said Hanna, who’s been working with Omaha pro James Kinney on fixing an inside-out swing “I’m really fortunate to get here playing good. I’ve had a rough few rounds before this.”
Results
Team scoring: Millard North 325, Omaha Westside 339, Omaha Marian 344, Elkhorn South 352, Papillion-La Vista South 352, Papillion-La Vista 356, Millard West 389, Gretna 409, Bellevue West 459, Millard South 460.
Individual leaders: Kaitlyn Hanna, Westside, 68; Katie Ruge, MN, 70; Sydney Taake, PLV, 79; Cierra Haynes, PLVS, 79; Bella Pesicka, MN, 80; Portia Lenczowski, Westside, 80; Malainey Wiemers, MN, 83; Jeslynn Baumgart, Marian, 85; Sophie Morehouse, Marian, 85; Anna Ulferts, Marian, 85; Hannah Lefler, ES, 86; Ashley Tackett, ES; Jessie Tackett, ES, 86; Gabby Sinnett, PLV, 88; Brielle Abboud, Marian, 89.
