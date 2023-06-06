Lademi Davies of Omaha Westside and Camden Kozeal of Millard South are the Greater Omaha Sports Committee’s scholar-athletes of the year.

Both were among the spring-sports honorees recognized Tuesday at a luncheon at the Beardmore Event Center in Bellevue.

Davies won four all-class golds at the state track meet. She will walk on at Texas for track and field.

Kozeal, who couldn’t accept his award in person because he’s playing in a wood-bat league in New England, was All-Nebraska in baseball and quarterbacked his football team when not playing for a U.S. national team last fall. He signed with Vanderbilt but could go high in the MLB draft.

Other spring sports scholar-athletes were Cole Eaton of Elkhorn South in baseball, Cate Cox of Elkhorn, Gracie Hays of Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Mallory Connealy of Omaha Marian in girls soccer, Zack McClanathan of Millard South and Colin Macke of Papillion-La Vista South in boys soccer, Kennedy Wade of Bennington in girls track, Caiden Fredrick of Papio South in boys track, Ryan Le of Millard West in boys golf and Lauren Mendlick of Marian in girls tennis.

Eight-man hall of fame

Three coaches and thirteen players have been named to the state’s Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame. Their induction will be at halftime of the 46th annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game at Hastings College at 6 p.m. June 17.

The coaches are Harlin Dormann of Leyton, Dean Filipi of Exeter-Milligan and Neil Woofter of Lewiston. The list of players consists of Greg Bellamy of Farnam, Bryan Dutcher of Greeley-Wolbach, Ben Eisenhart of Culbertson, Matt Kern of North Loup-Scotia, Troy Kleffner of Spalding Academy, Jerry Liewer of Butte, Casey Lund of Newcastle, Chad Micek of St. Edward, Theron Troxel of Coleridge, Jeff Uher of Dodg.

The Family Legacy Award recipients are Tony Hoffman of Spencer and Mike and Andy Hoffman of Spencer-Naper.

New fields

Fremont has been working on upgrades to its on-campus Appleget Field. The field is getting turf and a new track is being installed. A future phase would build grandstands to accommodate varsity games.

Fort Calhoun has begun construction on a new turf field and track to replace its existing facilities. ​