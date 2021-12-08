Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez has ability, drive to join Nebraska's all-time elite swimmers

“Colin swam backstroke for us first two years, did really well, led off medley relay when we won that two years ago. He swam the 200 IM his first year, then 100 freestyle his second year. He can go a variety of different places, too.”

Hopes the Westside duo have of winning gold medals in late February will bring the best out of not only them but those with similarly lofty goals. Palmer is a fierce competitor himself, and he’s the alpha leader of the Southwest squad that edged Omaha Creighton Prep last season for the school’s first boys team title.

The Silver Hawks lost only two seniors from that squad. Prep can’t be counted out as a title hopeful, and Westside should be in the mix if others follow the lead of Germonprez and Davis in practice.

Omaha Marian is favored to repeat as the girls champions, but a young Omaha Westside squad defeated the Crusaders on Saturday at the Omaha Burke Invitational. Lincoln Southwest also will be in the hunt for another team title.

“We have really good depth, but we’re pretty young because the bulk of our team is freshmen and sophomores,” Krecklow said of the Westside girls. “We felt very good about how we swam and where we were able to score points (at the Burke meet).